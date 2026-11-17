The Congress party on Tuesday staged a strong protest in Dharchula, a border assembly constituency in Uttarakhand near the Indo-Nepal border, opposing the cases registered against Congress MLA Harish Dhami and six others. In the presence of several veteran Uttarakhand Congress leaders, a protest march was carried out, and a memorandum addressed to the Governor was submitted demanding the immediate withdrawal of the cases.

The protest saw the participation of several senior Congress leaders and workers, including Almora MLA Manoj Tiwari, former MLA Lalit Farswan, former Assembly Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal, and former MP Pradeep Tamta. Congress leaders warned that if the cases registered against MLA Harish Dhami and the six others are not withdrawn and if any arrest action is taken, the Congress party will launch a statewide agitation across Uttarakhand.

Politics in Dharchula has been on the boil following a dispute at the Jauljibi Fair. Through today's protest, Congress has signalled its readiness to escalate this issue to the state level. Defending the legislator's stance, Congress leaders criticised the state administration for protocol violations, arguing that elected local representatives are routinely sidelined at public events.

Congress MLA Manoj Tewari lashed out at the ruling dispensation, emphasising the deep-rooted cultural and regional significance of the border trade fair. "The Jauljibi Mela is not merely a part of our cultural heritage; it also holds significant importance from a trade perspective, connecting Nepal and India. Such events—whether they are fairs, cultural programs, or festivals are typically attended by the local MP and the MLA. It is customary for the local representative to use these occasions to engage with the Chief Minister and other state ministers regarding development projects for the region," he said.

Expressing dismay over the procedural breakdown, Tewari asserted that sidelining the elected representative of Dharchula violated both democratic traditions and official protocol. He added, "Furthermore, there has been a long-standing tradition that the local MLA presides over such events. It is, therefore, highly unfortunate that while the Chief Minister was present, the local MLA who was presiding over the event was not given a proper hearing."

Tewari further alleged that ruling party workers intervened aggressively to block the legislator from voicing public grievances, noting, "Members of the BJP, including a sitting Zila Panchayat member and others, forcibly switched off the microphone and made indecent remarks. This has led to significant public outrage." Concluding his defence of the local MLA's efforts to highlight regional concerns, Tewari added, "Given that the Constitution and established traditions as well as official directives stipulate that the local MLA should preside over such events, what was wrong with MLA Harish Dhami attempting to raise issues concerning his constituency? He merely sought to address matters that the Chief Minister had previously announced but which remain unfulfilled, along with other pressing regional concerns. Had his points been heard and addressed with an assurance, this unfortunate incident could certainly have been avoided... It is deeply distressing that such an incident occurred under the BJP-led state government, with the Chief Minister present; it is truly shameful and deserves the strongest possible condemnation."

Weighing in on the administration's response and the filing of cases against party members, Congress leader Lalit Mohan Singh Farswan criticised the government's approach to local grievances. "The Chief Minister ought to have sat down with the MLA to address the public grievances of the constituency. If the government and the district administration were genuinely committed to resolving these issues, that is what should have been discussed. It is truly unfortunate for the constituency represented by an MLA who has been elected 3 times and possesses a deep, grassroots-level understanding of the local problems that the Chief Minister chose to simply walk off the stage instead of acknowledging the MLA’s concerns," Farswan told reporters.

Demanding immediate political accountability and the withdrawal of legal proceedings against party workers, Farswan said, "Such an action sets a poor precedent and is detached from the facts; incidents like this should not occur... Filing cases against us is entirely inconsistent with established parliamentary traditions, and we strongly condemn it. The Chief Minister should offer an immediate apology, and the Governor should take cognisance of this matter and ensure that these cases are withdrawn immediately. This is our humble request." Meanwhile, Harish Dhami, the Congress MLA from Uttarakhand's border constituency of Dharchula along the India-Nepal border, provided details regarding a dispute that occurred during the Jauljibi Mela in a self-made byte.

On Sunday, a case was registered against Congress MLA Harish Singh Dhami and five others for allegedly creating a ruckus and obstructing official work, with claims that the leaders pushed police personnel during the Jauljibi Fair in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, police said. Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahalad Konde told ANI over the phone that the Jauljibi Kotwali Police had registered a case against six named individuals under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SP said an investigation had been initiated and the police would ensure an impartial probe. Further legal action would be taken based on the evidence, he added. Meanwhile, the Congress MLA Harish Dhami on Saturday accused Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of corruption and challenged him to face him in a by-election, saying he had nothing to fear as he had committed no wrongdoing.

"The Chief Minister is running away and living in fear—he is afraid because he has engaged in corruption. As for me, I have never been involved in corruption or committed any wrongdoing; that is why I have nothing to fear. I stand tall and unafraid. I have told the Chief Minister today: 'Take whatever action you wish to take. You have kept me entangled in legal cases for years on end—go ahead and file another one; I can handle that too.' To us, handcuffs are like ornaments," Dhami said, speaking to ANI. (ANI)