Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate Satpal Singh Jain on Tuesday said the Central Government would take a final decision within 10 days on whether to transfer the investigation into the incidents at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara and Chitkara University in Rajpura from Punjab Police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The case arose after viral social media posts alleged a grave incident inside the girls' hostel campus. The posts claimed an outsider had sexually assaulted a female student, leading to intense agitation among students, who gathered in large numbers to demand accountability, security overhauls and action from university authorities.

Speaking to ANI, Jain said the Central Government had received the NIA's report following the team's visit to the site, and the report was currently under consideration. He said an order was passed on November 4, directing the State Government to submit all relevant information to the Centre within 72 hours. The State Government subsequently provided the information, following which the Centre deputed an NIA team to visit the site.

Advocate Singh stated, "...An order to this effect was passed on November 4. Subsequently, the State Government was directed to submit all relevant information to the Central Government within 72 hours, which they duly provided. Following this, the Central Government deputed an NIA team, which visited the site. Having completed this, the NIA team has submitted its report to the Central Government, where it is currently under consideration." “Under Section 6 of the relevant Act, if the Central Government decides to transfer the investigation from the Punjab Police to the NIA, a formal order must be issued. This matter is currently under our consideration, and I have assured the High Court, on behalf of the Central Government, that the report has been received. We will reach a final decision within 10 days regarding whether or not the case should be transferred to the NIA,” Jain said.

He also said that the possibility of a link between the incidents at the two universities would be examined by whichever agency is assigned the investigation. “Given that a similar incident occurred at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara, followed by another at Chitkara University in Rajpura within a day or two, the possibility of a link between the two events has been raised. Whichever agency is ultimately tasked with the investigation will also examine whether any such connection exists,” he added.

Earlier, in october the Punjab Police arrested nine persons, including seven university students and a juvenile, in connection with the violent clashes, vandalism and arson that erupted on the LPU campus on September 27 following a viral message, senior officials said. Addressing a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Naveen Singla, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora and Special Investigation Team (SIT) in-charge Vaneet Ahlawat, provided details of the investigation and the arrests made so far. (ANI)