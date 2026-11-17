Prince William and Princess Catherine made a stylish appearance on the green carpet as they arrived for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Mumbai. The royal couple is in India to attend the Earthshot Prize events and meet young environmental innovators from across the world. Princess Catherine chose a red traditional-style outfit for the occasion. Her full-length dress featured gold prints, intricate embroidery around the neckline and green and gold detailing on the sleeves and waist. She completed her look with a necklace, matching earrings and her hair styled half-up.

Prince William, on the other hand, opted for a black bandhgala-style jacket paired with black trousers. The couple posed together for photographs on the green carpet ahead of the ceremony. The royal couple is in Mumbai to attend the Earthshot Prize events and meet young environmental innovators taking part in the I CAN Earthshot Challenge.

Nearly 7,000 nominations were received from across the world, with 15 finalists selected across five categories: Clean Our Air, Protect and Restore Nature, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate. The Mumbai visit also marks Princess Catherine’s first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022.

Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support ideas and solutions that can help address some of the world’s biggest environmental problems. The royal couple's Mumbai engagements began on Monday. Their schedule included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly.

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited Bandra Reclamation Garden in Mumbai, where the Prince took the wheel of an electric three-wheeler manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, driving Kate and interacting with the 15 finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2026 from across the world. Following the children’s ceremony, the royal couple is scheduled to attend the main Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the ceremony will announce five global winners, with each receiving GBP 1 million. (ANI)