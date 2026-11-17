Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday cautioned voters that possessing an Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) does not guarantee that their names are included in the current electoral roll, urging them to verify their registration during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Talking to ANI here, Rinwa said forms submitted between November 17 and December 16 would be processed by December 28, with the outcomes incorporated into the electoral roll scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.

"The period for filing claims and objections is one month; we are accepting them starting today, with the deadline set for December 16. If anyone submits a form after December 16, it will not be reflected in the list to be published on January 4; such cases will be addressed later. We will take action on all forms received between November 17 and December 16," he said. He further stated that forms received after the December 16 deadline would not be included in the electoral roll scheduled for publication on January 4 and would be dealt with subsequently.

Explaining the reasons behind the omission of names from electoral rolls, Rinwa said it could be due to a lack of awareness, apprehensions about expenses involved in the process or the belief that there was no immediate need to register. He also cautioned voters against assuming that possession of an EPIC automatically meant their names were included in the current electoral roll.

"Others might possess an EPIC and assume they are registered, even if their name was previously removed from the electoral roll during the SIR. It is important to understand that possessing an EPIC is not the same as being registered on the current electoral roll," he said. Rinwa urged every individual to verify their name during both the draft and final publication stages of the electoral roll to ensure their registration.

The SIR exercise is aimed at revising and updating electoral rolls ahead of their final publication. Earlier, the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 was published in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with claims and objections to be accepted from November 17 to December 16, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

Rinwa said voters can apply to add names, seek deletion of names or correct details in the electoral roll through Forms 6, 7 and 8 during the one month. "The draft electoral roll for the Special Summary Revision, 2027 has been published in Uttar Pradesh today. Claims and objections will be accepted over one month, from today, November 17, 2026, to December 16, 2026. Names can be added using Forms 6, 7, and 8. There will also be an opportunity to have names removed from the electoral roll or to correct any details," he said.

He said special camps would be organised at polling stations across the state on November 21, 22, 28 and 29 to assist voters with the process. “During this one month, special camps will be held on the following days: Saturday, November 21; Sunday, November 22; Saturday, November 28; and Sunday, November 29,” Rinwa said.

He added that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be available at all 1,73,730 polling stations in Uttar Pradesh from 10 am to 4 pm during the camps. They would carry copies of the draft electoral roll and have blank Forms 6, 7 and 8 available. “At all 1,73,730 polling stations across Uttar Pradesh, BLOs will be present with the draft electoral roll from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. They will have an adequate supply of blank Forms 6, 7 and 8 available. Citizens are requested to visit their respective polling stations on these dates, between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, to check for their names,” he said. (ANI)