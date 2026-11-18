Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday questioned the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the diplomatic steps being taken by India to ensure the safety and well-being of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been abruptly transferred from Chattogram to Dhaka jail without any clear explanation from authorities. In a post on X, Chowdhary pointed to growing anxieties over his health and security regarding the safety of the Hindu monk, who has been detained in Bangladesh since November 2024.

"Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, detained in Bangladesh since November 2024, has reportedly been transferred from Chattogram to Dhaka jail without a clear explanation, raising concerns over his health and safety. What diplomatic steps has India's MEA taken?" he asked. The remarks come after Bangladesh Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari was suddenly transferred from Chattogram Central Jail to Dhaka, sparking concern among his lawyers.

"Our spiritual leader, Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari, has been suddenly transferred from Chattogram Central Jail to Dhaka. I am expressing my concern about this, since he is a monk, a Brahmachari, a strict vegetarian, and a Vaishnava who cannot eat food unless he cooks it himself," Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, Chinmoy's lawyer, told ANI. "Therefore, in Chattogram Jail, a co-accused person named Ranganathan Brahmachari has been providing him with assistance and cooking support. As a result, he was somewhat comfortable in terms of food during his nearly two years in prison", Bhattacharjee said.

"He suffers from a serious liver disease, so he cannot eat just any type of food. Because this facility is not available in Dhaka Central Jail, he has so far been able to eat only fruit. I fear that his life may be in danger", the lawyer said. Earlier, on October 31, 2024, Firoz Khan, the then-general secretary of Mohra Ward BNP under Chandgaon Police Station in Chattogram city, filed a case at Kotwali Police Station against 19 people, including Chinmoy Krishna Das. The case was filed under the sedition law on charges of disrespecting the national flag. Firoz Khan was later relieved of his post by the BNP. Chinmoy Das was arrested in Dhaka on November 25, 2024, in connection with this case. (ANI)