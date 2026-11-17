The Supreme Court on Tuesday told Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut that he should exercise restraint in his choice of words and observed that a seasoned politician who has spent several years in Parliament should know the importance of measured public statements. The observation came from a bench of Justices Arvind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi during the hearing of criminal contempt proceedings initiated against Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle over their remarks and social media posts concerning Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and the Indian judiciary.

Today, Raut appeared physically before the court, and Wagle joined virtually, as directed by the Court during the previous hearing. The bench directed both respondents to file additional and more elaborate affidavits explaining their remarks and addressing the issues raised by the court, along with the unconditional apologies already tendered by them for their conduct. It also directed both to remain physically present at the next hearing on December 8 at 2 pm.

“But in a matter of this magnitude and nature, Sanjay Raut, you are a seasoned politician. We have been hearing your political debates even during our advocate days. You have been in Parliament for so many years. You should know what restraint you ought to exercise in your words,” the bench told Raut. Appearing for the SCBA, its president and Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai argued that Raut, by virtue of being a respected public figure and a responsible Member of Parliament, should not be pardoned for his repeated derogatory remarks.

Rai also pointed out that two contempt proceedings against Raut were already pending before the Bombay High Court, and argued that the present remarks could not be viewed in isolation. The court was also informed that Raut had made further social media posts even after submitting his apology affidavit. Rai referred to a post in which Raut had shared an image of the Supreme Court of Albania on fire, raising concerns about the nature of the message being conveyed.

A senior counsel appearing for Raut informed the bench that he had no justification to offer for his client’s remarks. “The only answer I have today is that he has offered an unconditional, unqualified apology,” counsel submitted.

The bench, however, took note of the subsequent posts and statements and indicated that these would also have to be addressed. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Wagle, submitted that her client had expressed genuine remorse over the post, which had been deleted immediately by him and had tendered an unconditional apology to the Attorney General as well as the Supreme Court.

She said Wagle had been a professional journalist for five decades and had never faced such proceedings earlier. Jaising also highlighted that her client had approached the courts in the past seeking protection of fundamental rights and had always maintained respect for the judicial institution. She submitted that Wagle’s work was driven by public interest and that he held the press in high regard.

The bench, however, asked Jaising to ensure that Wagle specifically addressed two other tweets in his additional affidavit. “It is in bad taste even for us to repeat it,” the bench observed, referring to the language used in the posts.

Jaising clarified that she was not seeking to justify the language used by her client. The controversy arose after CJI Surya Kant declined an in-person meeting with a delegation of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who had sought to discuss issues concerning the functioning of the Election Commission of India. Following this, Wagle published an abusive post targeting the CJI on social media, which he subsequently deleted and apologised for.

Raut, meanwhile, made remarks alleging that judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts had attended political programmes organised by the BJP and that chief ministers had hosted dinners for judges. He also referred to photographs purportedly showing judges playing badminton with political leaders in London. The SCBA alleged that these statements were intended to undermine public confidence in the judiciary. The Delhi High Court had earlier directed the removal of the disputed badminton photographs after finding that they did not depict an event in London as claimed. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) subsequently initiated criminal contempt proceedings against the duo after obtaining the consent of Attorney General of India (AGI) R Venkataramani.

Emphasising the importance of journalism and its role in a democracy, she said the fourth pillar of democracy was held in the highest esteem and that she would never disown her association with the legal profession. The bench also remarked that the court held the press in high esteem.

However, it directed Wagle to be present physically before the Court in the next hearing with an elaborate explanation for his tweets. “Whatever he wants to say on this, an apology or whatever, let him put it in his affidavit,” the bench said.

The bench said it wanted to bring the proceedings to a close after considering the explanations offered by both respondents. “We want to put a quietus to it. We will see what they want to argue,” Justice Kumar said.

The court said a comprehensive order would be passed on the next date of hearing. (ANI)