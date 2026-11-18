Democrats probe whether Howard Lutnick helped Cantor avoid Nvidia losses, FT reports
Democratic lawmakers have opened a probe into whether US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick used his office to help investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, controlled by his sons, avoid losses linked to the scandal at Nvidia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. House Democrats Jamie Raskin, Gregory Meeks and Sydney Kamlager-Dove said in a letter addressed to Brandon Lutnick, Howard Lutnick's son and Cantor chair, that they are seeking information on whether any of the commerce secretary's actions were "improperly influenced by Cantor Fitzgerald's holdings or business interests", the report said, citing the letter seen by the newspaper.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.