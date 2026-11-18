Democratic ​lawmakers have ​opened a probe ‌into whether ​US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick used ‌his office to help investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, controlled by his sons, avoid ‌losses linked to the scandal at ‌Nvidia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. House Democrats Jamie Raskin, Gregory Meeks ⁠and ​Sydney Kamlager-Dove said ⁠in a letter addressed to Brandon ⁠Lutnick, Howard Lutnick's son and Cantor chair, ​that they are seeking information on ⁠whether any of the commerce secretary's ⁠actions were "improperly ​influenced by Cantor Fitzgerald's holdings or business interests", the report ⁠said, citing the letter seen by the ⁠newspaper.

Reuters ⁠could not independently verify the report.