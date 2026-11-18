The Bombay High Court has quashed the sanction granted by ICICI Bank’s Board of Directors to prosecute its former Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar in the Videocon loan case, holding that the Board lacked the statutory authority to grant such approval and that the power exclusively rested with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In strong observations, Justice Milind N Jadhav said the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act override the Companies Act in matters concerning the appointment and removal of key officials of banking companies, and the ICICI Bank Board could not assume the authority to sanction prosecution when it did not have the power to remove Kochhar from office.

The court held that the sanction dated May 15, 2023, was legally non-existent, as it had been granted by an authority which was not competent under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also questioned the CBI’s stand in light of the bank’s own position that no financial loss had been caused to it and that its rules and policies had not been violated in the disbursement of loans to the Videocon Group.

“Once it is the case of the Bank itself that there was no financial loss whatsoever caused to the bank, then in the background of such a stance adopted by the Bank, the indictment of the Petitioner cannot be sustained,” Justice Jadhav observed. The court further remarked that the CBI could not “approbate and reprobate” at the same time, particularly when the sanction order and the extract of the Board meeting minutes themselves recorded the bank’s position regarding the absence of financial loss.

Rejecting the argument that the Board of Directors was competent to grant sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the court said the Reserve Bank of India possessed overriding powers under Sections 36AA and 36AC of the Banking Regulation Act to remove the Managing Director, CEO or other officers of a banking company. It held that the statutory provisions governing banking companies prevailed over the Companies Act and the bank’s own Articles of Association, policies and internal regulations.

The judge observed that although Kochhar could be subjected to an internal departmental inquiry under the bank’s rules and regulations, prosecution under anti-corruption law required sanction from the authority legally empowered to remove her from office. “In the present case, the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank is not the Competent Authority to grant sanction since it is a body constituted under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 whose power is specifically overruled by the provisions of the BR Act,” the court held.

The High Court also rejected the CBI’s contention that Kochhar should raise the issue of validity of sanction during the trial. It said the question of whether a legally competent authority had granted sanction was a jurisdictional issue that had to be examined at the threshold. The judge observed that compelling a public servant to undergo a criminal trial on the basis of a sanction which was void from its inception would defeat the very purpose of the statutory protection under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court said the absence of valid sanction went to the root of the prosecution and that a sanction granted by an authority lacking the requisite power could not be validated by anything done subsequently. It further noted that the Special CBI Court ought not to have mechanically taken cognizance of the chargesheet without examining whether the authority granting sanction was competent in law.

On the question of application of mind, the High Court found that the ICICI Bank Board had merely received the CBI’s request letter and investigation report, without examining the underlying material collected during the investigation. The judge said the sanction order did not discuss witness statements or refer to exhibits and documents indicating Kochhar’s alleged involvement in offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court observed that the Board had not demonstrated any independent consideration of the evidence and had mechanically acted on the allegations and conclusions forwarded by the investigating agency. It emphasised that grant of sanction was not an empty formality and required the authority to undertake a complete and conscious examination of the entire relevant record, including material that could potentially favour the accused.

The court also noted that Kochhar was not the sole member of the committee which approved the two loans to the Videocon Group and that the bank’s own records reflected that its lending policies had not been violated. The judge said there was no statutory provision identified by the ICICI Bank Board, the CBI or in the sanction order that empowered the Board to grant the requisite sanction for Kochhar’s prosecution.

The High Court accordingly held that there was a complete absence of valid sanction and that the defect was not a mere irregularity but went to the jurisdictional foundation of the prosecution. Kochhar had approached the High Court challenging the sanction granted on May 15, 2023, for her prosecution in the CBI case concerning alleged irregularities in the sanctioning of loans to the Videocon Group during her tenure as ICICI Bank’s Managing Director and CEO.

The CBI had alleged that between June 2009 and October 2011, Kochhar, in her capacity as the bank’s Managing Director, sanctioned loans aggregating Rs 1,875 crore to Videocon Group companies despite her husband’s business dealings with the group’s promoter, Venugopal Dhoot. The agency alleged that after a Rs 300-crore loan was sanctioned to Videocon International Electronics Ltd, Kochhar received an amount of Rs 64 crore through NuPower Renewable Ltd, a company in which her husband was a director. The CBI had also alleged that a flat belonging to the Videocon Group was subsequently transferred to her husband’s family trust at a substantially lower consideration.

The agency had claimed that the transactions caused wrongful loss of Rs 1,033.39 crore to ICICI Bank, a contention disputed by Kochhar. Allowing Kochhar’s petition, the High Court quashed and set aside the sanction order dated May 15, 2023, and consequential actions taken pursuant to it by the Special CBI Court in Mumbai in the corruption case.

Significantly, the court also declined the CBI’s request to stay the judgment for eight weeks to enable it to challenge the decision. (ANI)