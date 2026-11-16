Nepal's satellite-tagged white-rumped vulture reaches Pong after 600-km journey: Himachal's Kangra set to become vulture safe zone

Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district is moving towards becoming a designated safe zone for vultures, with the Wildlife Department preparing to accord the status to the region following a remarkable increase in the population and nesting sites of the endangered birds. More than 615 vulture nests have been recorded in Kangra district, compared to just 26 in 2004-05, indicating a significant improvement in their presence and breeding activity over the past two decades.

In another encouraging development for wildlife conservation, an endangered White-rumped Vulture has travelled nearly 600 kilometres from Nepal's Shuklaphanta National Park to reach the Pong Dam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kangra district. The rare bird, which was fitted with a satellite transmitter in Nepal on March 16, 2026, has been under continuous monitoring by wildlife experts. Its movement through Uttarakhand towards Himachal Pradesh was tracked through satellite-based location data.

The satellite-tagged vulture was spotted on November 4 by bird expert Dr Malyashree Bhattacharya at a nest in the Pong wetland, where it was seen alongside its mate. The sighting has raised hopes that the bird has established a nesting site in the sanctuary. Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Hamirpur Circle, Reginald Royston A., who oversees the Pong wetland area, said Kangra was emerging as an important habitat for vultures and the process of declaring the district a safe zone for the birds was nearing completion.

He said the district had recorded more than 615 vulture nests, a substantial increase from the 26 nests documented in 2004-05. The officer further said the arrival of the satellite-tagged White-rumped Vulture from Nepal was a significant development. Nepal has several designated safe zones for vultures, and the bird travelled nearly 600 kilometres through these areas before reaching Kangra.

The White-rumped Vulture is classified as Critically Endangered, and its population has suffered a severe decline over the years. Its presence in Himachal Pradesh is particularly significant as the species had reached a near-extinction stage in the state. The increasing number of nests and breeding activity in Kangra point towards favourable habitat conditions and the impact of conservation efforts. Declaring the district a safe zone is expected to strengthen protection measures for resident vulture populations while also providing a safer habitat for migratory birds such as the satellite-tagged White-rumped Vulture.

"Kangra district is steadily emerging as a safe zone for vultures, and the process of declaring it a designated safe zone is almost complete. More than 615 vulture nests have been recorded in the district, reflecting a significant improvement in their population and breeding activity. In an encouraging development, a White-rumped Vulture from Nepal has also reached Kangra. Several safe zones for vultures have been established in Nepal, and this bird travelled nearly 600 kilometres from there before arriving in Kangra. Its presence is an important development from the wildlife conservation perspective." Said Reginald Royston., Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Hamirpur Circle. (ANI)