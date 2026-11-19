The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought responses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and Bureau of Immigration on a petition filed by former actor Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, seeking to ascertain whether a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against her. Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice to the three authorities after hearing submissions on behalf of Ambani, who has approached the court seeking disclosure of any LOC that may have been issued and remains in force against her.

Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana, appearing for Ambani, told the court that she intends to travel overseas from December 10 to meet her family and friends but wants clarity on her travel status before making the journey. “There are two agencies which had summoned me, the SFIO and ED. There are no pending summons now, and they have not called me. I wish to travel from December 10 to visit my family. This is a disclosure petition that if there is an LOC, they may tell me and if there is no LOC, then it may come on record,” the counsel submitted.

Senior advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for the ED, opposed the submissions and told the court that two summons had been issued to Ambani, but she had not appeared before the agency in response to either of them. He sought time to file a short reply to the petition. In response, Khurana submitted that Ambani had written to the investigating authorities expressing her willingness to appear but could not do so at the relevant time as she was suffering from a spinal fracture.

Through the petition, Ambani has sought directions to the concerned authorities to disclose relevant documents and information relating to any LOC issued against her and whether such a circular is presently operative. She has expressed her intention to travel to Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bhutan to meet family members and friends. The plea seeks clarity from the authorities so that she can ascertain whether any LOC could affect her proposed international travel.

The proceedings come against the backdrop of investigations by central agencies involving the Reliance Group and its associated entities. The ED and SFIO have been examining matters relating to alleged financial irregularities involving companies associated with the group. However, the present petition is specifically concerned with disclosure of any LOC against Tina Ambani and the status of such a restriction, if issued. An LOC is an instrument used by law enforcement and investigating agencies to alert immigration authorities about individuals whose movement across international borders may need to be monitored or restricted in accordance with applicable procedures.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 4. (ANI)