By Pramod Chaturvedi The ruling Congress in Telangana is facing mounting internal trouble, with differences among ministers, MPs and MLAs increasingly spilling into the public domain. A series of controversial remarks, allegations and open criticism by party leaders has exposed growing discontent within the organisation, raising questions about the party’s ability to maintain unity as it approaches its third year in power.

The latest and perhaps most significant flashpoint came on Wednesday, when Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, openly questioning his leadership style and the government’s approach to development funding. In unusually strong remarks, the Congress legislator warned the Chief Minister that a “war will begin” if he assumed that being in power allowed him to act as he pleased. Taking exception to the Chief Minister’s alleged remarks against those questioning him, Rajagopal Reddy questioned the language used against an elected representative seeking development funds for his constituency. He also took a swipe at Revanth Reddy, saying he had become Chief Minister through good fortune and should at least govern properly for the remaining two years.

The MLA’s principal grievance centred on what he described as unequal distribution of development funds. Questioning the alleged preference being given to Kodangal, represented by Revanth Reddy, and Madhira, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, he asserted that Telangana was not limited to these constituencies. He said there was no objection to allocating even Rs 10,000 crore or Rs 20,000 crore to Kodangal, but backward constituencies such as Munugode should also receive their fair share. Warning against withholding funds for his constituency, Rajagopal Reddy said the issue could turn into another “Kurukshetra”. He alleged that several development projects, including roads and irrigation works, were stalled due to a lack of funds. He also raised concerns over delays in the proposed 100-bed hospital at Choutuppal and the problems faced by fluoride-affected areas.

In another pointed remark, he said people of Telangana were not happy even after nearly three years of governance. Dismissing suggestions that his criticism stemmed from not being accommodated in the Cabinet, he maintained that he was not interested in ministerial positions and had entered politics to work for the people. He also challenged the government on public expenditure, claiming that he would execute works at 20 per cent below the quoted tender value and asserting that he neither paid nor accepted commissions. The direct and public challenge to the Chief Minister by a senior legislator from the ruling party has added a new dimension to the growing internal discord. It has also brought simmering differences over power, funds and the functioning of the government into sharper focus.

The confrontation is not an isolated incident. Differences among senior leaders have surfaced repeatedly, with disputes over organisational appointments, constituency-level development works and the treatment of party legislators adding to the tensions. One of the major flashpoints involved Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha and Jukkal MLA T. Laxmikantha Rao, who reportedly had a heated confrontation in New Delhi. The MLA accused the minister of using abusive language and threatening him during the altercation. The dispute was reportedly linked to disagreements over organisational appointments, particularly the selection of the Sangareddy District Congress Committee president. The controversy brought internal differences into the open and reportedly attracted the attention of the party’s central leadership.

Differences have also surfaced between Peddapalli MP G. Vamshi Krishna and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu. The MP publicly questioned the minister over the absence of certain party leaders from a Congress programme in Delhi and opposed disciplinary action against some legislators and party workers, alleging that different standards were being applied within the organisation. Discontent over development funding has emerged as another major source of friction. Rajagopal Reddy is not the only legislator to have expressed dissatisfaction over the issue. Jadcherla MLA J. Anirudh Reddy has also voiced frustration over delays in clearing development bills and questioned the government’s response to pending works in his constituency. He has separately raised allegations about officials allegedly demanding commissions from contractors, adding to the criticism surrounding governance.

The repeated public criticism by legislators has reportedly caused concern among senior party leaders, particularly as such statements risk undermining the government’s image and providing ammunition to the Opposition. The underlying tensions appear to extend beyond individual disagreements. Competing political interests, differences between long-time Congress leaders and those who joined the party from other political formations, and dissatisfaction over the functioning of the government are believed to be contributing to the growing unease.

The party leadership now faces the difficult task of balancing competing interests, addressing the grievances of elected representatives and enforcing organisational discipline without aggravating the divisions. Another episode underscoring the internal tensions involved former minister Konda Surekha, who was dropped from the Cabinet on September 3 following a controversy over remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmita Patel, against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the Parkal Assembly constituency. Surekha questioned the disciplinary action, alleging that she was being selectively targeted and politically sidelined. She also raised concerns about discrimination against her as a senior Backward Classes woman leader.

Her removal triggered fresh debate within the party over disciplinary standards and the treatment of senior leaders. With sitting MLAs openly challenging the government’s approach, former ministers questioning disciplinary action and differences among senior leaders becoming increasingly visible, the internal discord has become difficult to dismiss as routine political disagreements.

Whether the Congress leadership can contain the dissent through dialogue and corrective measures, or whether the continuing confrontations will develop into a larger organisational challenge, remains to be seen. (ANI)