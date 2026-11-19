Congress leaders and party workers on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary by offering floral tributes at her statue on the historic Ridge in Shimla. Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Kehar Singh Khachi, Congress leader and Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Corporation, remembered Indira Gandhi as a visionary leader and the ‘Iron Lady’ whose decisions had a lasting impact on India’s political, economic and social landscape.

Khachi said Indira Gandhi had taken several historic decisions during her tenure, including the nationalisation of banks, which he said strengthened farmers and people in rural areas by improving their access to banking and financial resources. He also recalled her decision to abolish the privy purses and privileges of former princely rulers, saying it helped transfer power and privileges from erstwhile rulers to the common people. Referring to her leadership during the 1971 war, Khachi said her decisive approach had demonstrated India’s strength, resulting in the creation of Bangladesh following the division of Pakistan.

He further said Indira Gandhi had taken difficult decisions in the larger national interest, even when they came at a political cost, and placed the country’s unity, integrity and development above personal and political considerations. Recalling her commitment to the nation, Khachi referred to Indira Gandhi’s message that she was willing to sacrifice every drop of her blood for India’s unity and integrity, saying the country continued to remember her legacy on her birth anniversary.

On the proposed creation of additional districts in Himachal Pradesh, Khachi said the move could accelerate development and improve access to administrative services for people, particularly in remote areas. “Creating more districts is a good step from the development point of view. If more districts are formed, the pace of development can increase, and people can benefit from better administrative accessibility,” he said.

Drawing from his own experience as a former panchayat pradhan, Khachi said the division of larger panchayats into smaller units had helped improve development and administrative outreach. He cited the example of his former panchayat, which had subsequently been divided into seven panchayats, saying development had expanded across the newly created units and banking facilities had also increased in the area. Responding to a question about the position of Vikramaditya Singh that Shimla should remain a single district, Khachi said the creation of smaller administrative units did not diminish the identity or importance of the original area but instead helped decentralise governance.

He said administrative headquarters should ideally be located at places accessible to the maximum number of people so that residents could benefit from government services without having to travel long distances. Khachi urged the state government to take an early decision on the proposed creation of new districts, saying the move, if implemented, could serve the interests of the people and strengthen grassroots development. (ANI)