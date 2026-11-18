Amnesty International has expressed concern over the continued denial of adequate healthcare, family visits and regular access to legal counsel to Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, during their detention, describing the restrictions as a violation of Pakistan's international human rights obligations. In a post on X, Amnesty International said that Imran Khan has not been allowed to meet his family since December 2025, apart from two meetings with his sister in August 2026. The organisation further stated that he has not been permitted to speak to his sons over the telephone since March 2026.

Highlighting concerns over his detention conditions, Amnesty International said that the 74-year-old former Pakistan PM has been held in solitary confinement and increasingly isolated from human contact, affecting his mental and physical health. It also pointed to reports of severe blood pressure issues and alleged that Pakistani authorities have denied him access to independent doctors despite an August Supreme Court order directing that he be taken to a private hospital. The organisation also raised concerns about the medical condition of Bushra Bibi, stating that she is suffering from an eye condition that could potentially lead to vision loss and has also been denied adequate medical treatment.

Citing Pakistan's international human rights obligations, Amnesty International said that the treatment of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi violates Article 10 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Pakistan is a state party. The provision guarantees that every person deprived of their liberty must be treated with humanity and respect. The human rights organisation also highlighted concerns over the detention of Imran Khan's family members, alleging that his relatives have been targeted for advocating for his rights.

According to the post, three of Khan's sisters were detained on September 20 and 21 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order, 1960, on broad and vague grounds linked to a planned march to Islamabad by Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). While two of his sisters were released last week, Amnesty International stated that Aleema Khan remains detained at Kot Lakhpat Prison in Lahore.

Calling on Pakistani authorities to take immediate action, Amnesty International demanded adequate medical care for both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, along with the restoration of regular access to their family members and lawyers. The organisation further urged authorities to end what it described as the political persecution of Imran Khan's family, particularly his sisters, for speaking up for his rights.

It specifically called for the immediate release of Aleema Khan and urged Pakistani authorities not to initiate further charges against family members for exercising their fundamental rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. (ANI)