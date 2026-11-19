The Gujarat government on Thursday took stringent measures in the field of food safety to ensure that citizens receive pure, clean and hygienic food. An important review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya, with senior officials of the Health Department and the Food and Drugs Control Administration.

The meeting held detailed discussions on bringing transparency to the sale of food products and ensuring the protection of public health. During the meeting, the Minister issued instructions to officials to conduct intensive inspections of all hotels, restaurants, highway dhabas and establishments engaged in food services along National Highways and major State Highways.

In accordance with the Minister’s directions, the Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration will launch a special inspection drive across the state under “Operation Health” from November 19 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Providing further details, the Minister stated that special instructions have been issued to the Designated Officers of all districts across the state, including all municipal corporations, to ensure the successful implementation of this mega campaign.

In particular, all hotels, restaurants and dhabas operating along National and major State Highway corridors will be inspected under the direct supervision of the respective district Designated Officers. Furthermore, to ensure complete transparency and efficiency in the inspection process, all Food Safety Officers will conduct online inspections of establishments through the FoSCoS (Food Safety Compliance System) portal.

Minister has issued clear instructions to ensure strict compliance with hygiene standards, including mandatory use of caps, aprons and hand gloves by all cooks and employees associated with food establishments, as well as the maintenance of high standards of cleanliness in kitchens and surrounding premises. Issuing a stern warning, the Health Minister categorically stated that no compromise or negligence concerning the health of ordinary citizens and travellers would be tolerated. Food samples will be collected immediately wherever any suspicion arises during inspections.

Furthermore, strict punitive action will be taken against establishments violating the provisions of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety Act, ranging from the issuance of improvement notices to suspension or permanent cancellation of licences. In addition, necessary inspections and on-the-spot testing of food products will also be carried out through Food Safety on Wheels.

Praful Pansheriya appealed to all Food Business Operators across the state, particularly hotel, restaurant and dhaba operators, to voluntarily and strictly comply with food safety laws and hygiene regulations to ensure that customers and travellers are served pure, hygienic and safe food. The Minister emphasised that such compliance is mandatory for all food business operators. (ANI)