The crew of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch's yacht, ​which sank off Sicily in 2024 killing him and six ​others, was unaware of its vulnerability to ‌strong winds ​because the risk had never been assessed, a British investigation found on Thursday.

The 56-metre-long (184-foot) Bayesian was moored off Porticello, near Palermo, in August 2024 when it was hit by a violent ‌downburst in a storm, forcing it onto its side, where it began taking on water. Unable to right itself, the yacht flooded, capsized and sank around 18 minutes later, Britain's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said.

Lynch, a British tech entrepreneur, had been celebrating his acquittal on 15 counts ‌of fraud two months earlier over the sale of his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard. He was sailing with his family ‌and friends who supported him during the US trial.

His 18-year-old daughter Hannah died, along with lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and chef Recaldo Thomas. The yacht was vulnerable to violent winds and was probably knocked over by gusts of more than 117 kilometres (73 miles) per hour, ⁠British investigators ​said in 2025.

Thursday's report by ⁠the MAIB, which was not designed to determine liability, said the yacht's vulnerability to wind when operating under engine power had never been assessed, leaving its 10-person ⁠crew unaware of a critical risk. Its 72-metre mast and furled sails contributed significantly to the risk, the report said. The yacht's stability information book ​did not identify its vulnerabilities when anchored with its sails furled and keel raised, meaning neither the owner nor crew knew ⁠of the danger.

"The vulnerability of Bayesian to wind heeling moments while in the motoring condition had never been assessed, resulting in the crew being unaware of a ⁠critical ​risk to the vessel and unable to take account of it in their operations," it said. The report said the safety of the six guests and nine crew members who escaped the yacht and were rescued relied heavily on the training, experience ⁠and initiative of individual crew members.

The Bayesian was built in 2008 by Perini Navi, an Italian luxury yacht maker owned by the ⁠Italian Sea Group. The company in ⁠2024 said the sinking was due to a chain of human errors, and if the crew had shut all doors and hatches, turned on the engine, lifted the anchor, lowered the keel ‌and turned the yacht to ‌face the wind, it would have suffered no damage.