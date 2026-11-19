Israel’s military said on Thursday it had concluded a tank ​raid to dismantle a suspected Hamas tunnel in the central ​Gaza Strip, its highest-profile ground incursion across the ‌yellow ​ceasefire line since a truce halted major fighting more than a year ago.

Posting a message to the people of Gaza on Facebook, the military said its forces ended an "activity against Hamas infrastructure" in ‌the area, and that the main north-south Salahudeen road had been reopened for traffic. Palestinian families had fled a day earlier as tanks rolled down the road, the first time since the October 2025 ceasefire that Israeli troops publicly announced a raid deep beyond the boundary line between ‌Israeli and Hamas control.

Residents said on Thursday that the route remained dangerous with sporadic gunfire being heard, forcing vehicles and people to ‌stay away. Some footage on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed sand piles on the Salahudeen road and damage to shelters in the area where tanks had operated. On Wednesday, Israel’s military said troops and intelligence personnel had begun “a targeted operational activity” to dismantle what it described as a tunnel west of ⁠the yellow ​line that posed a threat to its ⁠troops. The military said civilians had been warned to avoid the area.

Fearing a renewed military assault, Palestinian families, most of whom have been displaced multiple times since ⁠the start of the war in 2023, piled their belongings on top of bicycles, wheelchairs, motorcycles and vehicles as they fled. The Hamas-run Gaza government media ​office put the number of those who quit the area on Wednesday at around 6,000. Israel, which says Hamas has recently ⁠been regrouping and rearming, has stepped up attacks against the Islamist group. Hamas has accused Israel of attempting to derail the October 2025 US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

The US-backed body overseeing ⁠the ​truce accused both Israel and Hamas militants of failing to meet their commitments to end hostilities. Nearly all of Gaza's more than 2 million residents are now confined to around a third of the coastal territory, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings under Hamas ⁠control. Israeli forces have largely razed and depopulated the two-thirds of Gaza that they still occupy.

More than 74,000 people in Gaza have been ⁠killed in the military campaign that ⁠Israel launched there after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in an attack on October 7, 2023. Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the ‌ceasefire went into effect, ‌while the Israeli military says 5 Israeli soldiers have been killed.