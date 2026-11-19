Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna condoled the passing of Kolathur MLA V.S. Babu, remembering him as one of "Thalapathy's favourite people" and calling his demise a "great loss." Babu, Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for the Kolathur constituency, died while undergoing prolonged treatment for a respiratory ailment at MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

Paying tribute to the late legislator, Arjuna recalled Babu's cheerful demeanour and his concern for the hardships faced by residents in Chennai. "V.S. Babu always had a smiling face. He was one of Thalapathy’s favourite people. When he joined our party, he told our leader that people in Chennai, particularly in North Chennai, were facing several hardships," the Minister said.

Arjuna further noted Babu's emphasis on fielding a locally respected candidate from Kolathur. "He also emphasised that a person who was loved and respected by the people of North Chennai should be allowed to contest from the Kolathur Assembly constituency. My personal affection and love for him will always remain. His demise is a great loss," he added. According to an official statement issued by the hospital, Babu was admitted on September 9, 2026, and had been undergoing intensive care. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 2:24 pm (14:24 hours) on Thursday.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO) expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Kolathur MLA V.S. Babu following an illness, describing his sudden passing as an "irreplaceable loss." In a post on X from the official @CMOTamilnadu handle, the message read, "I am deeply saddened and distressed to learn of the passing of Mr. V. S. Babu, MLA for the Kolathur constituency, following an illness."

Highlighting the late legislator's commitment to public service and connection with citizens, the post added, "The sudden passing of Mr. V. S. Babu, who devoted himself entirely to public life, lived among the people as one of them, and earned everyone's love, support and trust, is an irreplaceable loss." The CMO also extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to Babu's family, relatives, friends, TVK functionaries and volunteers, and all the people of the Kolathur constituency grieving his loss. (ANI)