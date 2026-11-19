Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched ‘EHSAAS 2026’, a Mental Health and Well-being Policy that will be implemented across schools and educational institutions in the national capital to provide students with mental health support. "Ehsaas is the name of the mental health policy, the well-being policy, that the Delhi government has brought in for its students. It will be implemented everywhere in our schools, in our institutions," the CM said while addressing the launch event.

Gupta said teachers and the government would act as guardians and support students through different mental and emotional challenges, helping them move forward with confidence. “In this, no matter what kind of mental stages a young student goes through, at every single point, teachers and the government, in the role of guardians, will stand by them to support them, and they will receive full mental support from us in the path they need to move forward in life,” she said.

The Chief Minister said the initiative would benefit students studying in schools and colleges across Delhi and help them deal with frustration and sadness. “Through Ehsas, millions of children who are studying in our schools and colleges will get a very strong opportunity to move forward. In today’s world, frustration has taken over, and in the way children experience sadness in their lives and carry out different kinds of tasks, we want every child in our state to move forward with joy and confidence, and in every task, the government will support them; teachers will always remain by their side as guardians,” CM Gupta added.

She also congratulated the Education Department for the initiative and acknowledged the support extended by Ravi Shankar in taking the policy forward across schools in Delhi. “I congratulate our education department a lot for taking forward such a beautiful initiative, and Ravi Shankar ji, who supported us in this work and extended a hand to take it forward in every school across Delhi,” she said. (ANI)