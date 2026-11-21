Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) State Vice President Sinil Kumar targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party MP KC Venugopal, arguing that elected representatives should use Parliament for substantive discussion rather than creating disruptions. Speaking to ANI at the BJP’s Democracy Protection March held in Alappuzha on Friday, Kumar targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to re-evaluate what he is telling the people of the country.

"This is a message to the Kerala government and the INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi. He needs to rethink what he is telling the people of India. Parliament is the democratic forum where elected representatives can debate any issue," he said. Targeting Congress MP KC Venugopal, he noted that he didn't even participate in the parliamentary debate on renaming Kerala as 'Keralam'.

"The Union Home Minister has clearly stated that the Opposition can hold discussions, express its views and make speeches, and that additional time will be given. But what is happening? Look at MP K C Venugopal. He was not present to participate in the debate on changing the name of our state from Kerala to Keralam," Kumar said. "Is it not an MP's responsibility to debate every section of a Bill? Instead of debating, they are creating problems," he asserted.

Furthermore, Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing India's economic growth. "India's economy is improving, and the country is now the world's third-largest economy under the leadership of Narendra Modi," he said.

Earlier this year, Kerala was renamed Keralam after the Union Cabinet gave its approval to the proposal. The decision came before the assembly polls in the State.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Kerala Alteration of Name Bill will be sent to the state assembly for its approval "After approval of the Union Cabinet, the President of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)