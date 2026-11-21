KL Rahul scored 136 and Shubman Gill a more aggressive 98 as India overhauled New Zealand's first-innings tally to take a 118-run lead on 486-4 at the close of play on the third ‌day of the first test in Wellington on Saturday.

Gill blasted a six midway through the final session to reach the half-century mark for the 21st time in tests and take his team past New Zealand's 368. The India captain was saved by a DRS review of an lbw call off the bowling of ‌Nathan Smith as the shadows crept across the ground but was dismissed two runs short of his 12th test century in the final over ‌of the day.

Jacob Duffy (1-180) came in for particular punishment on a day to forget for the New Zealand seamers but bowled Gill off his pads with the third ball of his 29th over and had a strong shout for lbw on new batter Anshul Kamboj with the last. Rishabh Pant had been forced to shelter from a barrage of bouncers from the ⁠desperate New ​Zealand bowlers at the start of his ⁠innings but slipped the leash in the last half an hour to claim his 22nd test fifty and finish the day 55 not out.

Seasoned opener Rahul had earlier played foil ⁠to his more flamboyant teammates, securing his 13th test hundred soon after lunch before playing on to a Smith delivery to end his 290-ball knock in the final ​session. The Basin Reserve pitch offered little for the bowlers and India's batters made hay all day in the Wellington sunshine, scoring 327 runs ⁠at the cost of three wickets to take a strong position in the match.

As at the start of the innings on Friday, the Indian batters took a while to get going but ⁠once ​they hit their stride they looked supremely comfortable on the lifeless surface and batted through the first session. Paceman Kyle Jamieson (1-57) finally made the breakthrough after lunch with the second new ball, beating Devdutt Padikkal with a fine delivery that straightened and rattled the top of the off stump.

Padikkal, ⁠who had reached the half-century mark for the fourth time in his five tests and was targeting his third century, already had 80 runs on ⁠the board in a second-wicket partnership ⁠of 165 with Rahul. The conditions were quite a contrast with Thursday's first two sessions when Jasprit Bumrah and the other Indian seamers exploited a grassy surface to reduce New Zealand to 70-5.

Henry Nicholls, who scored 175 not out, ‌and Glenn Phillips (118) rescued ‌the New Zealand innings with a 216-run stand for the sixth wicket.