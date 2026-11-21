A youth aged between 20 and 22 was killed in a road accident at Mayapuri Chowk in Delhi on Friday night, with police receiving a PCR call at Rajouri Garden police station around 10:43 pm on November 20. On reaching the spot, police found the youth dead with severe injuries. He was identified as Bishal Roy, a resident of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, through an Aadhaar card recovered from his belongings.

A broken helmet and a bag containing clothes were also recovered from the scene, though no vehicle was found there. According to another caller, a truck was involved in the accident. Police are working to identify the suspected vehicle based on the provided information. The body has been preserved in the mortuary of DDU Hospital, while efforts are underway to inform the deceased's family members.

An FIR under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNS has been registered at PS Rajouri Garden, and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two people were killed and six others injured after a speeding SUV allegedly rammed into a three-wheeler at Yudhisthir Setu under the Kashmere Gate police station limits in Delhi during the intervening night of November 17 and 18, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a total of eight people sustained injuries in the accident. An FIR was initially registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, two of the injured persons subsequently succumbed to their injuries, following which Section 105 of the BNS was added to the case.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited. (ANI)