Red Bull's ​Max Verstappen took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix ‌on ​Friday after newly crowned Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli lapped fastest but dropped to sixth due to a grid penalty. Mercedes' George Russell will share the front row with four-time world champion Verstappen, an appetising prospect after the old foes clashed in final practice, following a chilly floodlit qualifying session in which neither ‌Ferrari driver made it to the final top 10 phase.

McLaren's Lando Norris will start the Saturday night race in third place with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar fourth while Mercedes' Antonelli, who became the youngest ever champion at 20 in Mexico this month, had a five-place engine penalty applied and lines up alongside Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad. “I think we had a solid qualifying. We executed well," said Verstappen, who was helped by his ‌teammate on the famed Strip street circuit, where slipstreaming is a key element, but still finished 0.258 seconds slower than Antonelli.

"My first lap in Q3 was pretty much as good as it can be, ‌just with the tow effect as well around the lap. "I think to be on the front row is very good for us."

RUSSELL DEFIANT AFTER STEWARDS WARN VERSTAPPEN Verstappen, on pole for the third time this season and 51st of his career, was warned by stewards for driving erratically in final practice when he and Russell made contact. The Briton was unimpressed and revived an old beef between the two.

"There's nothing in the rules to say you cannot overtake someone who has started their lap but when you do ⁠this you ​are screwing this person over and he does this week ⁠in, week out, with many drivers and everybody accepts it," said Russell. "And I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else. So yeah, somebody's got to stand ⁠up to that guy."

Russell and Verstappen are fighting to end the season second overall, with the Dutch driver 17 points clear and having the momentum with three races remaining. "I wanted to be on pole but I am probably more pleased ​with the performance today than I was, let's say, in Mexico a couple of weeks ago when I was on the front row," said Russell in his immediate comments after getting out ⁠of the car.

"But just timing that out lap, getting the slipstream, was just huge. It was pretty crazy, very similar to what we saw in Monza." Liam Lawson starts seventh for Racing Bulls with Alpine's Pierre Gasly eighth and teammate Franco Colapinto ninth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ⁠will ​start 10th after McLaren's Oscar Piastri, seventh fastest in the session, dropped 10 places. Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton will start 11th. Russell was fastest in the first phase with Antonelli second and Leclerc third but Ferrari then suffered a nightmare in Q2.

Seven-time champion Hamilton reported a lack of grip after running off track and then struggled to find a tow to get him back up the order from 13th. Neither of us ⁠got through?" asked Hamilton over the radio.

Verstappen was on provisional pole in the final phase with a lap of one minute 34.151 seconds, well clear of Norris in second and Russell third, after drivers ⁠jostled for position with none wanting to go first ⁠and provide a tow to those behind. Antonelli only just made it across the line for his final flying lap but posted a best time of 1:33.893.

"We thought Kimi was either going to miss the lap or he’s going to be way too close to Lindblad," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. “He crossed ‌the line 1.4 seconds behind, and that ‌was basically it. So, I don’t understand how being that close you can even do this time."

(Writing ​by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Peter Rutherford)