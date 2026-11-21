The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking establishment of a permanent High Court bench in Dharamshala, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday, expressing hope that the move would improve access to justice for people from Kangra and other remote areas. Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the Assembly’s winter session, Sukhu said the state government would take up the matter with the Himachal Pradesh High Court and the concerned authorities to move forward with the proposal.

The Chief Minister said people from distant areas, including Chamba, face difficulties travelling to Shimla for court proceedings, and a bench in Dharamshala would provide them greater convenience. He said the resolution had been passed in the Assembly and added that he would also raise the matter with the Chief Justice of India during his visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said establishing a bench in Dharamshala would help litigants from remote areas without significantly affecting the functioning of the High Court in Shimla. The proposal is aimed at facilitating access to justice for people in the lower Himachal region, particularly those who face difficulties travelling long distances to attend court hearings.

"We want a bench of the High Court to be established here so that the cases of people from remote areas like Chamba can be heard locally. We have passed a resolution regarding this. The Chief Justice of India is visiting tomorrow, and I will discuss this matter with him so that it receives due consideration. This will not adversely affect Shimla, but a bench should be present here," he said. On BJP's criticism against the tenure of the Congress Government, he said, "Do you have a single case of corruption against our government? We can state that we have served the state diligently. In the upcoming 11 months, we will introduce more schemes for public welfare. I can assert with confidence that we are not working merely for power. We are working for systemic transformation (vyavastha parivartan), creating a system that serves the common citizen. (ANI)