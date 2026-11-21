Delhi received 3,22,273 applications for inclusion of new voters in the electoral rolls between August 31 and November 20 during the Claims and Objections period of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to a status report. The Claims and Objections period began on August 31 and is scheduled to continue until November 25.

According to the report, a total of 5,34,673 Form-6 applications have been received in Delhi, including 2,12,400 applications received up to August 30 and another 3,22,273 received between August 31 and November 20. Form-6 is used for the inclusion of new voters in the electoral rolls. The report also recorded 1,944 applications under Form-6A, meant for overseas electors. Of these, 1,351 applications were received up to August 30, while 593 were received between August 31 and November 20.

Meanwhile, the total number of Form-7 applications, which are used for raising objections or seeking deletion of names from the electoral rolls, stood at 85,414. This includes 51,471 applications received up to August 30 and 33,943 during the Claims and Objections period. For Form-8, used for corrections or shifting of electoral entries, Delhi recorded a total of 3,81,055 applications. Of these, 2,60,768 were received up to August 30, while 1,20,287 applications came in between August 31 and November 20.

At the district level, West Delhi recorded the highest number of Form-6 applications during the Claims and Objections period, at 39,022. It was followed by North East Delhi with 31,586 applications and South East Delhi with 30,894 applications. In the case of Form-8 applications, North East Delhi recorded the highest number at 16,274. South West Delhi, meanwhile, reported the highest number of Form-7 applications, with 4,751 submissions between August 31 and November 20.

The Claims and Objections period for the SIR of electoral rolls is set to remain open until November 25. (ANI)