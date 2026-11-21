US President Donald Trump told European leaders ‌this ​week they were spending a lot on the war in Ukraine and could use that money at home if a peace deal were reached with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Trump called into a meeting of Ukraine's Coalition of the Willing allies in Berlin ‌on Thursday following his trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at an APEC summit in Shenzhen.

"He said that Europe is spending a lot of money, and they could spend it on themselves after the end (of the war)," Zelenskiy, who attended the meeting in Berlin, told reporters before talks with British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting in Kyiv. "It didn't sound like a threat." Trump ‌said on his return to Washington on Friday that Putin had clearly expressed his desire to end the war in Ukraine by diplomatic means during their talks. But Zelenskiy said ‌he was not convinced about Putin's intentions.

"I'm a little bit more skeptical than Americans that he's ready for compromises. That's what I said to the American team, by the way," he said. Putin has shown no sign of dropping his demand that Ukraine surrender all of its eastern region of Donbas in return for peace. Zelenskiy has rejected this, saying many Ukrainian soldiers have died defending land there since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Zelenskiy welcomed recent announcements by US ⁠envoys on including ​Europe as full partners in the peace process, ⁠which resumed after a nine-month hiatus with talks in Abu Dhabi this month. But he said the US envoys now needed to agree an agenda and the timing for another round of talks. "Certainly, America will try to make ⁠the meeting happen as soon as possible. And I am confident Russia will take all steps to slightly postpone such a meeting," Zelenskiy said.

Putin accused Kyiv and Europe on Thursday of not being able to make ​compromises to resolve the war in Ukraine. STREETING VISIT

Zelenskiy reiterated on Saturday that he was ready to attend a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies, which Trump ⁠is due to host next month in Miami, and that he would be happy to hold direct talks with Putin there. So far he has not been invited. Zelenskiy said Streeting's visit, following a heavy Russian bombardment of Kyiv this ⁠week, ​was an important show of solidarity.

Putin had promised retaliation for airstrikes that crippled a major bridge linking Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed in 2014, to Russia's Krasnodar region this week. Zelenskiy dismissed Putin's assertion that the bridge had been used only for civilian transportation, saying a search of social media showed hundreds of images of military vehicles crossing the bridge.

Zelenskiy said Russia had again ⁠attacked civilian targets overnight in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih - his hometown - where at least two people were killed, including a seven-year-old boy. Both sides denied deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. Streeting said ⁠it was pointless for Putin to use the language ⁠of peace at international summits if his forces then bombarded civilian infrastructure.

Streeting said a Russian violation of Polish airspace - which Polish authorities said was probably by two missiles and a drone - before military exercises on Friday for the "Coalition of the Willing" was "an outrageous provocation". "The best response, and ‌the response that I would ‌appeal to all of our allies to undertake, is to do more to support Ukraine," he said.

(Reporting ​by Daniel Flynn, Editing by Timothy Heritage)