The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted an SUV travelling from Kolkata and seized 2.98 kilograms of smuggled gold valued at Rs 3.83 crore hidden in a specially fabricated cavity behind a tail lamp, officials said on Saturday. Two persons travelling in the vehicle were arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the vehicle on the Kolkata–Hyderabad route. Upon systematic dismantling and thorough examination of the SUV, officials discovered a custom-built chamber behind one of the vehicle's rear tail lamps. During systematic examination, the officers recovered three packets wrapped in brown adhesive tape, ingeniously concealed inside a specially created cavity behind one of the tail lamps.

Upon opening the packets, 25 gold bars weighing 2.98 kilograms were recovered. A government-approved valuer certified the recovered metal to be 24-karat gold, assessing its market value at approximately Rs 3.83 crore.

The 25 gold bars, along with the vehicle used for trafficking the contraband, were seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Both occupants were taken into custody. Further investigation into the smuggling network is currently underway, and more details are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate operation on international narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled an attempt to smuggle a massive consignment of 71.24 kg of heroin to Sri Lanka through the coastal route. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers mounted intensive surveillance and launched a well-coordinated operation in Chennai during 17–18 November 2026, resulting in the seizure of the contraband and the arrest of two persons. The seizure constitutes one of the largest single heroin seizures reported in the country during 2026, so far.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the intelligence indicated that a significant quantity of heroin was being transported from Chennai for onward smuggling to Sri Lanka through the coastal route. Acting swiftly, DRI officers intercepted the suspected vehicle along with an escort two-wheeler in Chennai. A thorough examination of the vehicle led to the recovery of 69 packets containing an off-white powdery substance. The total recovered quantity was 71.24 kg (gross weight), which was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. (ANI)