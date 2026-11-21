Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova has welcomed India's efforts to find a "longer-term solution" to the hostilities in the Black Sea while praising the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a major achievement that could open new avenues for business partnerships, investments and economic cooperation. In her opening remarks during the bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital, Petrova-Chamova expressed Bulgaria's support for India's efforts to address the security situation in the Black Sea, highlighting the impact of the hostilities on maritime crew members and the movement of essential commodities, including food grains, fertilisers and oil.

"What one other aspect that really connects us is what we've seen with the escalation of the war in the Black Sea and the security environment that we are part of. It has unfortunately affected some of your crew and Indian crew members and our country has done our best to conduct a successful search and rescue and to protect the crew as much as we can, but of course we really welcome your efforts in finding a longer-term solution there," the Bulgarian Foreign Minister said. She further expressed Bulgaria's willingness to work with India towards resolving the situation, stressing that improving security in the Black Sea was important not only for the region but also for countries dependent on essential supplies.

"I'm very happy to work together with you to find a resolution that not only would improve the security situation there but also would help those who are in need of food and grain products in this case, but also fertilisers, oil, and any other products that are needed and that are at risk because of the harder security situation in the Black Sea," she said. Highlighting the economic significance of the India-EU FTA, Petrova-Chamova described the agreement as a major achievement and said its implementation would create opportunities for fresh business relationships and investments between the two sides.

"You mentioned the EU and India FTA. We really welcome this and are looking forward to what it is. It was a huge achievement and I'm glad to see I've met with some of your colleagues who've worked on this on your side as well and I was happy to see the commitment to put it in practice to put it in action," she said. She further highlighted Bulgaria's geographical position as a gateway to Europe, saying the agreement could facilitate greater economic engagement between Indian and European businesses.

"It will be important for Europe for us in Bulgaria as a country that is situated in a way as a gateway to Europe. This could be an opportunity for multiple new interactions, new business relationships, and new investments on both sides as well as ways in which we step up our bilateral relations that historically we've had," the Bulgarian minister added. Petrova-Chamova also emphasised the need to expand bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and space exploration, saying both countries could identify new areas of collaboration.

"Beyond that, I think it would be a good opportunity to look forward towards topics that perhaps bilaterally we didn't work as intensively on, that are new technologies that both of our countries are developing," she said, adding that the bilateral roadmap provided an opportunity to incorporate emerging areas of cooperation. "You mentioned AI; building stronger digital infrastructure and investing in space exploration technologies that are now at the cutting edge of our economies would be something where perhaps we haven't identified clear synergies before, but certainly we can do so now going forward," she said.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister also expressed hope that a business delegation would visit Bulgaria in the near future to take forward discussions on economic and technological cooperation. During the meeting, the two ministers also discussed the broader trajectory of India-Bulgaria relations and opportunities to strengthen bilateral and multilateral engagement.

Recalling the recent high-level exchanges between the two countries, Petrova-Chamova said, "It's been 17 years of the Bulgarian foreign minister visited India, but it also was a long time for the Indian foreign minister to visit Bulgaria. So I think this year we together managed to really correct some of what our predecessors didn't do." She said the renewed engagement reflected the commitment of both countries to give fresh momentum to bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation across multilateral platforms.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar, in a post on X, said he had reviewed bilateral cooperation with his Bulgarian counterpart across several sectors. "Pleased to meet FM Bulgaria Velislava Petrova-Chamova this afternoon. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, connectivity, investments, technology, security and talent mobility. Appreciated growing P2P linkages & cultural exchanges between our two countries, as well as deepening India-EU ties," Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister also emphasised the importance of translating the India-EU FTA into stronger commercial engagement between businesses on both sides. "Agreed that the India-EU FTA should be followed through by vigorous exchanges between our businesses. Also exchanged views on the prospects of IMEC and other connectivity initiatives. Appreciated the discussion on the Black Sea situation and the Ukraine conflict," he added.

Petrova-Chamova arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day official visit from November 20 to 22, aimed at strengthening India-Bulgaria relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. (ANI)