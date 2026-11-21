In a groundbreaking discovery that redraws the prehistoric map of early human journeys, an international genetic study led by scientists from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has revealed that ancient humans migrated from the Indian subcontinent to populate Southeast Asian nations, specifically Thailand and Indonesia, tens of thousands of years ago. Published in the reputed international scientific journal Mitochondria, the multi-institutional research—conducted across seven premier global research centres—provides concrete genetic evidence of sustained human movement originating from India via an ancient ‘southern coastal route’. The study is based on an exhaustive, in-depth analysis of mitochondrial DNA passed down maternally from mother to offspring, focusing on a specific genetic cluster designated as 'haplogroup R30'.

Shailesh Desai, the lead author of the study, explained that the most significant finding is the scientific revelation of continuous contact between the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia, spanning thousands of years. Through rigorous investigation, the scientists discovered that a specific lineage of the R30 haplogroup diverged from the Indian population approximately 45,500 years ago and then reached Thailand. Furthermore, another distinct lineage within this same DNA group migrated from India toward Indonesia about 27,000 years ago. These detailed genetic data provide compelling evidence of long-standing movement and deep-rooted interaction between the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia, a process that was not limited to a single isolated event but persisted over several millennia. The researchers firmly believe that the R30 maternal lineage serves as a direct and definitive genetic link between South Asia and Southeast Asia, established via an ancient 'southern route.' Professor Gyaneshwar Chaubey, a geneticist at BHU, stated that the roots of this major haplogroup, prevalent in Southeast Asia, lie in India. According to the study, the entire R30 haplogroup originated within the Indian subcontinent approximately 50,000 years ago.

The research indicates that this maternal lineage first developed in North India, dating back roughly 44,000 years. Later, as the last Ice Age reached its peak and the climate subsequently began to improve, these ancient human groups, around 16,700 years ago, gradually migrated from North India toward South India in search of favourable weather and resources. From there, these ancient human groups eventually embarked on a historic journey toward the vast expanse of Southeast Asia. Professor Mustak from Mangalore University explained that to reach this conclusion, scientists conducted a meticulous analysis of 198 modern and ancient DNA sequences from populations living on the mainland and various islands. This extensive database includes samples from locations such as Lakshadweep and Sri Lanka. Thanks to this comprehensive dataset, scientists have been able to reconstruct the entire lineage of R30 and identify a new, fundamental branch that appears to be confined primarily to South India.

In addition to Southeast Asia, the research sheds light on ancient human migrations to Sri Lanka and the Lakshadweep archipelago in India. The study revealed deep genetic links to the R30 haplogroup among the ancient Vedda people of Sri Lanka, the Urali Kuruman community of South India, and the inhabitants of Lakshadweep (specifically the islands of Amini and Chetlat). Scientists estimate that ancient Indians reached Sri Lanka approximately 11,000 years ago; subsequently, rising sea levels left them stranded there. Meanwhile, human settlement on the islands of Lakshadweep began around 5,400 years ago, a timeline that significantly predates previously accepted historical accounts. Another lead author, Professor Michael Petraglia, Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence at Griffith University, noted that this research places India at the heart of the journey undertaken by early humans as they migrated out of Africa. He further suggested that as modern humans (Homo sapiens) spread across South Asia, they likely encountered other, more ancient human species—archaic hominins—already inhabiting the region. The discovery of 38,000-year-old Middle Palaeolithic stone tools in South Asia over a lengthy period of time indicates that these two human groups may not only have interacted but also shared technologies and methods for crafting tools.

Ultimately, this extensive and in-depth study confirms that in prehistoric antiquity, India was not merely a primary dwelling place for early humans; it served as a vital demographic engine and central dispersal hub—a point of origin from which our ancient ancestors ventured forth to settle Thailand, Indonesia, the wider Southeast Asian landmass, and islands across the Indian Ocean. (ANI)