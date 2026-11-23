Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the better management of Waqf properties will benefit the poor. He also praised the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board. Speaking to reporters during his visit to Srinagar, Rijiju said, "There are more than 9 lakh Waqf properties in the country. If all these Waqf properties are converted for the welfare of the Muslim community, it can transform the entire situation in the Muslim community, especially the people who are in need, those who are helpless, the poor people among the Muslim community will get tremendous support if all Waqf properties are managed for their welfare."

Rijiju congratulated the entire team of the J&K Waqf Board, saying their work would benefit the common man. "Several people had attempted to mislead the people over Waqf Board and Waqf Amendment. There is freedom of speech in a democracy. But I had promised in Parliament that after the new Waqf Law comes into effect, there will be great improvement in the management of Waqf property. But I am happy that I am in Srinagar today, and it gives me great delight to say that J&K Waqf Board Management, their operations are number 1 in India...I congratulate their entire team. The work done by them will be beneficial to the common man," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister also inaugurated the Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology at Kathidarwaza in Srinagar, praising the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its initiatives and describing its work as the best among all Waqf Boards in the country. Speaking after inaugurating the college infrastructure, the Union Minister congratulated Andrabi and her team and assured them of the Centre's support.

"I am very pleased that the J&K Waqf Board has accomplished a great deal of work. I have had the opportunity to inaugurate some of these initiatives. Several developments have taken place at the Halima Bibi Nursing College, and I had the chance to inaugurate some of its infrastructure," Rijiju told reporters. The inauguration marks another initiative by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board in the field of education and healthcare training in the Union Territory.

Kiren Rijiju arrived at Srinagar airport on Monday, where he was received by Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, focuses on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders to this, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties. (ANI)