Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal stated that millions of people across the country were saved from financial devastation and ruin because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight in appealing to citizens not to buy excess gold. Goyal noted that gold prices crashed by Rs 65 lakh per kilogram following the Prime Minister's appeal to purchase the precious metal only when strictly necessary.

"Look, when Prime Minister Modi appealed to the citizens asking them not to buy too much gold and only buy it if it's very necessary, the price of gold at that time was Rs 1.90 crore per Kg. Today, the price of gold is Rs 1.25 crore per Kg. This means that since Modi's appeal, the price of gold has dropped by Rs 65 lakh per Kg," Goyal told ANI. "So you can understand that it is because of the Prime Minister's foresight that millions of people were saved from being ruined and financially devastated. Those who didn't listen to him suffered losses of lakhs and crores. Even those who opposed him back then must be thinking today that if only they had listened to the Prime Minister, their losses of lakhs and crores could have been avoided," Goyal added.

He explained that those who heeded the advice avoided bankruptcy, particularly big jewellers and lakhs of jeweller artisans across the nation who stock up for the wedding season. "Whoever bought 1 Kg of gold at that time suffered a loss of Rs 65 lakh. And those who didn't buy stayed safe, like the big jewelers, lakhs of jeweler artisans across the country who do business and keep tons of stock for the upcoming wedding season. If they had bought at the Rs 1.90 crore price back then, they would have suffered a loss of crores of rupees today, they would have gone bankrupt financially," the CTI Chairman said.

According to trade figures shared by Goyal, gold imports into India dropped by nearly 40 per cent between April and October this year compared to the same period in FY2025-26. "In the financial year 2025-26, from April to October, the gold that traders imported into India was USD 41.24 billion, and this year, which started in 2026, from April to October, only USD 24.7 billion worth of imports have happened. This means that imports have decreased by USD 16.46 billion. There has been an almost 40% drop in gold purchases because of Modi's appeal," Goyal stated.

While India imported about USD 72 billion worth of gold in the full 2025-26 financial year, Goyal projected that imports for the 2026-27 financial year will settle between USD 35 billion and USD 40 billion, reflecting a 40 to 50 per cent drop in purchases. He added that stock market investors and lakhs of traders dealing in gold online and offline also reduced their buying, creating a visible impact on the ground. Goyal recalled that the Prime Minister's initial appeal met with widespread panic and opposition from goldsmiths, artisans, and jewellers when gold was at its peak.

"When Modi ji said not to buy gold, there was a lot of opposition and widespread panic. Our goldsmiths, artisans, and jewelers were also very panicked, wondering why the Prime Minister was appealing to them not to buy gold. At that time, gold was at its peak, and we too wondered why the Prime Minister was saying this. But look at his vision and foresight," he said. (ANI)