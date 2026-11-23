​The world's chemical weapons watchdog is facing a budget crisis, largely because of missing payments from the United States, and may have to pause work destroying banned munitions in Syria, according ‌to the agency's new head and an internal document.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was in a "precarious situation", missing a quarter of its annual €83 million ($91 million) budget, Director-General Sabrina Dallafior told member states in The Hague on Monday. "In recent weeks, the financial challenge has ‌become particularly acute, with the OPCW’s largest payer having thus far not made its full 2026 assessed contribution payment to ‌the organisation," Dallafior said in an email sent to staff late on Friday.

She said operational activities would be paused in December to take stock and revise plans for 2027, including "activities partly funded through voluntary contributions, including capacity-building activities and deployments to Syria." Dallafior did not name the United States, but Washington has long been by far ⁠the biggest ​donor to the independent agency. Two ⁠other sources with knowledge of the matter said the United States had not paid its full dues.

The US embassy in The Hague did not immediately ⁠respond to requests for comment. The Trump administration has also cut funding to some UN bodies and left many commitments unpaid, demanding reforms and accusing the ​global body of waste, inefficiency and failing to fulfil its potential to broker peace deals.

The OPCW won the Nobel ⁠Peace Prize in 2013 for its work eliminating deadly stockpiles in Syria and other countries. Since the ousting of former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, OPCW ⁠inspectors ​and Syrian authorities have discovered large quantities of lethal, previously undeclared chemical weapons and are preparing their destruction, an expensive and time-consuming activity.

As of October, the US had only paid 20% of its €17 million 2026 contribution, Greg Koblentz, a US-based biological and chemical weapons ⁠expert, told Reuters. "Budget cuts that delay the verification and destruction of leftover chemical weapons in Syria create an unnecessary risk to international ⁠security," Koblentz said.

"The OPCW’s financial ⁠woes will also prevent it from undertaking new operations such as investigating Russia’s use of chemical weapons against Ukraine and Sudan’s production and use of chemical weapons," he added. The organisation has already ‌exhausted an €8 million reserve, Dallafior ‌told the meeting in The Hague.

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