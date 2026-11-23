South Africa assistant coach Mzwandile ​Stick conducted his team ​announcement press conference for ‌the Nations ​Championship final in the isiXhosa language on Monday, using a journalist as an interpreter ‌in an unusual first for the world champions. It happened a week after head coach Rassie Erasmus’ now infamous press conference following the ‌team's defeat by France in which he appeared to criticise match ‌officials and received a six-match ban from World Rugby.

There have been suggestions that with English his second language, Erasmus had not got his message across ⁠in ​the way he ⁠intended. Stick speaks perfect English, however, and has been the regular partner for Siya ⁠Kolisi at the Springboks’ captain’s press conference before matches, at which they ​usually take a few questions in isiXhosa for South African ⁠journalists.

IsiXhosa is the second most spoken home language in South Africa after isiZulu. Kuhle ⁠Sonkosi, ​travelling with South African broadcaster SuperSport, acted as interpreter as Stick went through the team selections.

"(Stick) used to coach me ⁠as an Under-21 player and I had been begging him for ⁠an opportunity. ⁠I never got to play (for the Springboks), so this is my chance to be selected as a ‌translator," ‌Sonkosi joked.