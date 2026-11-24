Anantapur Mayor and YSRCP Backwards Classes (BC) Cell Working President Ramesh Goud on Tuesday alleged widespread rigging, booth capturing and intimidation during the elections, claiming that the coalition suffered defeat despite these irregularities, and demanded an explanation from the BJP leadership over its district president Konukondla Rajesh's alleged derogatory remarks against four-time MP Anantha Venkatarami Reddy. Addressing the media at the YSRCP office, Goud accused Rajesh of supervising booth capturing and casting votes both in Anantapur and Kadarakunta village in Kuderu mandal. He claimed that video evidence exposed bogus voting by Rajesh's relatives and coalition leaders.

He further alleged that ministers and MLAs entered polling booths, while YSRCP workers suffered serious injuries in attacks during the election process. Goud also accused BJP agents of disrupting counting at four tables despite signing the relevant records, claiming that the proceedings were prolonged until 5 am.

He maintained that the YSRCP would have secured a majority of more than 35,000 votes in the absence of alleged rigging, booth capturing and the invalidation of the party's votes. In the urban local body elections, the YSRCP won the Anantapur Municipal Corporation Mayor post, while the TDP-led NDA won 12 of the 13 Mayor posts across the state.

Questioning the BJP's decision to approach the court ten days after Minister Satya Kumar had accepted defeat and the rival candidate had congratulated him, Goud claimed that the judicial proceedings would bring CCTV footage and alleged electoral irregularities to light. He also demanded that the coalition government fulfil the promises made in the BJP's manifesto, including an airport, underground electricity cables, a railway junction and a horticulture hub.

Rejecting JC Prabhakar Reddy's suggestion that he switch parties, Goud urged elected representatives and officials to respect the people's mandate. He said YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed elected representatives to serve people irrespective of their caste, religion or political affiliation.

Goud also pledged to work with all corporators for the development of Anantapur. (ANI)