With jet-fuel prices still ​more than 50% above levels before the US-Israeli war on Iran began ‌in February, ​airlines are seeking to preserve cash by financing down payments on new jets and are considering selling and leasing back aircraft they already own.

"They’re all starting to reconsider how much liquidity they need,” said Steven Townend, chief executive of BOC Aviation , an aircraft lessor. Some airlines are testing whether they could ‌withstand $200-a-barrel jet fuel in 2027, Townend said. Singapore spot jet fuel was around $141 a barrel last week, well above the pre-war price of about $93, LSEG data show. Even if crude prices come down, damaged refining capacity in the Middle East and Russia could keep fuel prices elevated.

A PROLONGED FUEL SHOCK Airlines have already raised fares and cut flights to offset higher fuel bills. US airfares averaged nearly 23% higher year-on-year in the seven months through ‌September, government data show.

But costs have still risen faster than revenue. Seven publicly traded US airlines brought in nearly $28 billion more in the first nine months of 2026 than a year earlier, while ‌fuel expenses rose almost $17 billion and combined operating profit fell 12%, a Reuters analysis of regulatory filings shows. Their cash and liquid investments rose 8% to about $35 billion by September, but operating expenses climbed nearly 18%.

Airlines initially expected the fuel shock to be temporary as prices eased by July, said Andy Cronin, chief executive of aircraft lessor Avolon. But stubbornly high prices after a renewed rise in September have forced them to rethink their 2027 plans, he said. Fares and flight cuts alone might not suffice. "Fares are really determined by ⁠demand rather than ​the cost inputs," said Oliver Wyman consultant Scott Laurence, ⁠warning deeper capacity cuts could make fixed costs harder to cover.

RETHINKING HOW TO FINANCE AIRCRAFT Airlines are wary of repeating pandemic-era fleet cuts that left them short of capacity when demand recovered. Cirium data show retirements of older aircraft are little changed from last year.

Higher ⁠fuel costs favor newer, more efficient jets, but buying them strains finances. Alaska Air continues to take new Boeing jets even as higher fuel costs cut operating cash flow by $309 million in the first nine months. CFO Shane Tackett said borrowing ​and sale-leasebacks were among its options in 2027.

"We’re evaluating a range of financing options for future deliveries and will pursue the approach that best supports Alaska Air Group’s financial and strategic objectives,” ⁠said Emily Halverson, the carrier's vice president of finance, controller and treasurer. Airlines make advance payments on jets well before delivery. Townend said BOC Aviation is receiving far more requests than usual to finance those payments, which feature in most of its recent deals.

Under financial pressure, airlines ⁠typically ​finance deliveries and advance payments rather than spend their own cash, Townend said. “That's the part of the cycle that we're in now.” FROM SAVING CASH TO RAISING IT

If the fuel shock persists, lessors expect airlines to raise cash from aircraft they own. Thai AirAsia parent Asia Aviation said this month it was pursuing sale-leasebacks and other financing methods to deal with high fuel costs.

Aircraft and engine lessor FTAI Aviation said fuel costs were ⁠driving sale-leaseback interest. In September, it bought 27 older Boeing 737-700s from Canada's WestJet, leasing 17 back and sending 10 to its engine and parts business. WestJet and Thai AirAsia did not respond to ⁠requests for comment.

Data on such deals are mixed. Aviation consultancy ⁠IBA found no notable increase, while Cirium Ascend counted 73 aircraft sold and leased back in the first 10 months of 2026, up from 46 a year earlier. Sale-leasebacks can raise more cash than aircraft-backed loans while preserving bank credit lines. However, they also leave airlines with long-term lease obligations.

Laurence said few expect fuel ‌prices to remain elevated for five years. ‌But “the same people, me included, didn't expect this fuel shock to last for nine months.”