Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kobir, on Tuesday stated that ousted prime minister and Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina would only be permitted to re-enter the country as a prisoner in "handcuffs and under strict surveillance", brushing aside her reported intention to fly back from India on December 16 via a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight as "delusional". In a separate reaction, the chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) labelled Hasina's appeal for a state aircraft to bring her home as "nothing but madness".

"Desire and reality are two different things," Kobir told journalists following a briefing for foreign diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka, Prothom Alo reported. "The reality is that a terrorist will never be allowed to return except through extradition... She is not a regular commercial passenger. She can only be brought back in handcuffs and under strict surveillance," The Business Standard quoted Kobir as saying.

These statements emerged hours after Hasina's spokesperson informed Reuters that the former prime minister planned to travel back to Bangladesh on December 16, coinciding with the nation's Victory Day observances. In an official communication, Hasina's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, noted that she had sought arrangements from the Dhaka administration for her journey from Delhi on board the national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," Ali said, according to Reuters. He further contended that the administration had an obligation to enable her return, claiming that her removal into exile violated the Constitution.

However, Kobir turned down the appeal, telling Reuters that "Hasina is a convicted criminal, a fugitive terrorist" and stressing that Dhaka would refuse to consider what he termed a "delusional request". Meanwhile, unrest has escalated across Bangladesh amid violent demonstrations and arson incidents that the ruling BNP-led administration has attributed to Hasina's Awami League.

Separately, The Dhaka Tribune reported that Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Md Aminul Islam, characterised Hasina's demand for an aircraft to facilitate her return to Bangladesh as "nothing but madness". "Sending an aircraft to bring a death-row convict back to the country would be unprecedented. Sheikh Hasina's request for an aircraft is nothing but madness," he said.

A Bangladeshi minister had informed Reuters on Sunday that Hasina faced immediate arrest and imprisonment if she returned, noting that no formal talks had taken place with India regarding the dispatch of a plane for her travel. Hasina, who led Bangladesh as prime minister from 2009 until 2024, arrived in India on August 5, 2024, in the wake of a student-led agitation over public sector job quotas that escalated into a nationwide uprising against her Awami League administration.

She was later handed a death sentence in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal over charges of crimes against humanity linked to the suppression of protesters, allegations that Hasina has denied. Hasina initially declared her wish to return to Bangladesh at a virtual media briefing in August this year and has repeated those plans during several subsequent interviews. Earlier this month, she also applied for a new passport and national identity card through legal representatives in the United Kingdom.

Dhaka has made repeated requests to India for her extradition, while New Delhi has maintained that the matter is under examination. Kobir's comments came on the heels of a session hosted by Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry for heads of diplomatic missions and envoys of international bodies stationed in Dhaka on Tuesday.

According to Prothom Alo, envoys from roughly 60 diplomatic missions, including India, the US, the UK, China and Japan, participated in the session, alongside delegates from the United Nations and other global organisations. Discussions during the meeting centred on the administration's evaluation of domestic political developments, law and order conditions, and recent acts of unrest and sabotage.

Citing Foreign Ministry sources, Prothom Alo reported that officials informed the diplomats that the Awami League, whose political activities remain banned, along with its affiliate wings, was behind incidents of violence and sabotage nationwide. Kobir added that the administration had communicated to foreign envoys that citizens across Bangladesh were adopting a resolute stance against Awami League figures accused of engaging in terrorism. (ANI)