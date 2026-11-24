The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to Baba Jitto and Bua Kaudi at the annual Jhiri Mela in Jammu on Tuesday. On this occasion, the Lieutenant Governor mentioned that this annual fair is a living symbol of faith, cultural heritage and collective consciousness. He said the annual visit to Jhiri is a sacred pilgrimage, and the deep spiritual bond associated with the place reflects centuries of devotion and reverence towards Baba Jitto.

Highlighting the legacy of Baba Jitto, the Lieutenant Governor said that his life represents an enduring message of truth, courage and justice. He noted that Baba Jitto’s struggle was not merely about a crop but about protecting the dignity, rights and self-respect of every hard-working farmer. “His sacrifice continues to inspire society to stand against injustice and uphold respect for labour. Baba Jitto’s message also transcends caste, class and community and represents a shared national heritage,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the true tribute to Baba Jitto and Bua Kaudi would be the creation of a society where no farmer is left alone in the struggle for rights and dignity. He called for a "whole of society approach" to ensure inclusive development and social justice. “We must build a society where every person receives respect, where social harmony endures, and where the benefits of development reach the last person in society. To contribute to a developed India, we must build a developed Jammu and Kashmir, and three values must always remain at its foundation – truth, hard work, and mutual respect.

For this, farmers must continue their hard work. Teachers must educate the new generation in accordance with a changing world. Youth must come forward for innovation. Government officials must serve the public with complete dedication, and every family must instil good values in young children. From ordinary citizens to government officials, everyone must remain honest in their actions, discharge their responsibilities with sincerity, and work together in difficult circumstances,” he said. The Lieutenant Governor underlined the contributions of farmers in sustaining the nation and enriching its traditions. He highlighted the transformative impact of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in UT, noting progress in agriculture, horticulture and dairy sectors through modern infrastructure, diversification and market-orientated reforms.

He urged farmers, particularly small and marginal cultivators, to adopt modern technology and align production with emerging market demands. The Lieutenant Governor also encouraged greater adoption of millet cultivation. He said the millet crops are a climate-resilient and income-enhancing option in the face of irregular rainfall, rising temperatures and declining groundwater levels.

Calling upon youth to transform agriculture through technology, entrepreneurship and scientific practices, the Lieutenant Governor urged them to view farming and allied sectors as dynamic engines of growth. “Jammu Kashmir's agricultural landscape offers immense opportunities for innovation and employment, and youth must play a leading role in making farming more productive, profitable and future-ready,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also commended the growing participation of women in the rural economy. The Lieutenant Governor said that women farmers, self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs are playing a pivotal role in driving economic self-reliance across Jammu Kashmir. He called for expanded opportunities in education, skill development and entrepreneurship for women in rural areas. “Many self-help groups are now working alongside women farmers to give a new direction to the rural economy. The women in villages are setting new examples of economic self-reliance through local products, handicrafts, food processing, and small enterprises. In the agriculture and allied sectors, our daughters are setting new benchmarks of innovation and entrepreneurship," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Highlighting the rich legacy of Dogra culture, the Lieutenant Governor urged the youth to take pride in their language, folk traditions and regional history. He encouraged the use of digital technologies to preserve and promote cultural heritage globally. “Sit with your elders. Learn old songs from them, listen to folk tales, and learn the history of your region. Preserve such heritage through digital means so that future generations can also become familiar with it.

I believe that technology today places in our hands a power through which we can take our culture to every corner of the country and the world. We must use this technology to introduce the world to the identity of Dogra culture,” the Lieutenant Governor said. The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that the administration is making continuous efforts to ensure the smooth and efficient organisation of the Jhiri Mela. The infrastructure here has seen significant improvement, and efforts will continue to expand it further as needed, he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor visited the exhibition stalls set up by government departments, agri-entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups and farmers. The event also featured a short play on Baba Jitto and Bua Kaudi and captivating performances by artists showcasing the region's rich art and cultural heritage. Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Surinder Kumar, Member of Legislative Assembly from Marh; Gharu Ram Bhagat, Member of Legislative Assembly from Suchetgarh; Chandraker Bharti, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Vikas Kundal, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Tejinder Singh, IGP, Jammu; Shridhar Patil, DIG JSK Range; Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; Joginder Singh, SSP Jammu; and Aayushi Sudan, Municipal Commissioner, Jammu; senior officials, prominent citizens, progressive farmers, and people from all walks of life were present. (ANI)