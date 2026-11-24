Nasdaq futures led declines on Tuesday as AI-linked shares lost steam after Wall Street's Nvidia-fueled rally, while investors awaited this week's inflation data, the final major clue on monetary policy ahead of the Federal Reserve's December meeting. The pullback ‌followed outsized gains on Monday, when Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO in a historic reversal. Nvidia shares surged 31.5% in that session, adding nearly $1 trillion to the company's market value, but eased 5.2% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their biggest one-day gains since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump paused ‌his "Liberation Day" tariff package, triggering a sharp market rebound. "Nvidia’s stock price decline on Tuesday is to be expected after such a large rally in the previous ‌session... the return of Huang does not mean that the challenges facing AI are over," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

Semiconductor stocks were set to give back some of the prior session's gains. Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology fell between 3.9% and 6.4% in premarket trading. Neocloud and data-center companies, which surged in the prior session, were also under pressure. CoreWeave was down 5.8%, IREN fell ⁠over 4.6%, ​and Nebius lost 6.1%.

Before Monday's rebound, AI-linked ⁠stocks had struggled for weeks as investors questioned the sector's debt-fueled spending and the returns it could generate. Concerns about potential regulatory scrutiny after the Democrats' midterm sweep, along with Huang's exit earlier this month, had ⁠added to the unease.

The losses came despite Anthropic's blockbuster market debut last week, which failed to revive investor appetite for the sector. The AI lab's shares briefly went below their ​IPO price of $83 in premarket trading, down 4.4%, on track for a third straight day of declines. At 7:04 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 194 ⁠points, or 0.39%, and S&P 500 E-minis were down 61.5 points, or 0.85%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 440 points, or 1.64%.

Adding to policymakers' recent calls for caution, New York Fed President John Williams said on ⁠Monday ​that persistently high inflation continued to point to tighter monetary policy. He added that the pace of any further rate increases would depend on incoming economic data. Wednesday's US PCE inflation report will be the final major data release before the year's last Federal Open Market Committee meeting and a key test for markets.

"While Jensen ⁠Huang is undoubtedly important for financial markets, in our view dovish Fed comments are the only way to stabilize tech stocks and global indices in the long ⁠term," Brooks added. Money markets show traders are ⁠fully pricing in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike next month and see a slim chance of a 50-basis-point move, up from zero a day earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Among individual movers, Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 12% after the company reported ‌fourth-quarter results. Discount retailer Dollar ‌Tree gained 8.6% after raising its annual profit forecast.