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TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24 KUALA LUMPUR - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, Thongsavanh Phomvihane, will pay an official visit to Malaysia (Final day)

AMMAN - Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is making a two-day state visit to Jordan at ‌the invitation of King Abdullah II (Final day) KUALA LUMPUR - Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane makes an official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, with talks expected to focus on bilateral relations and cooperation. (Final day)

SANTIAGO/ BUENOS AIRES - Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen visits Chile and Argentina with a business delegation to strengthen trade ties and bilateral cooperation, with a focus on the mining sector. (to Nov. 25) NEW DELHI - Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah holds ‌delegation-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the two sides expected to discuss bilateral relations, inaugurate energy projects and exchange agreements.

BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meets NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and speaks to reporters in ‌Berlin BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting

ACCRA - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Ghana for business summit - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 BRUSSELS - Euro Summit

BRUSSELS – EU Special European Council meeting (to Nov. 27) MUMBAI, ⁠India - 18th ​Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian ⁠city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008, and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28

ISTANBUL - Greece's President Konstantinos Tasoulas will pay a three-day visit to Istanbul at the invitation of Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew (To Nov 30) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 SPAIN - ⁠Spanish Congress of Deputies Election

SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election

TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on ​Sunday to decide on output policy

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs ⁠Council (Trade) meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting (Development)

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to hold a press conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting GLOBAL - World AIDS Day

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in the Alliance headquarters in Brussels - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4 MONTEVIDEO - Uruguay hosts regional Mercosur summit

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

GAMBIA, ⁠THE - ​Gambian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 BERLIN - Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil will host finance ministers from Estonia, France, Luxembourg, and Portugal to discuss mobilising private capital for investment in Europe - 1330 GMT

DHAKA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visits Bangladesh and holds bilateral talks with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman (To Dec 8) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 TRIPOLI - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Libya next month for the first time in more than 15 years to attend the Türkiye-Africa ⁠Summit (To Dec 9)

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting BRUSSELS – ⁠EU Environment Council meeting

OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ⁠visit Canada (To Dec 12) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13 HAITI - Haitian Senate Election

HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 14

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting MIAMI - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits the United States to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump (To Dec 15)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER ‌17 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec. 18)

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