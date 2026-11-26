The Katni district administration has initiated an investigation into a viral video allegedly showing illegal sand mining in the district using heavy machines, with Collector Ashish Tiwari saying that a preliminary inquiry indicates that the location falls within the neighbouring Umaria district. Taking cognisance of the video circulating on social media, Collector Tiwari has constituted a team under the supervision of the Mining Officer to investigate the matter. The team has been sent to the spot along with mining officials, with assistance from revenue officers.

“I have already sent a team there. Umaria district has legally approved mines, and the video in question is from the border area of the mines in Umaria district. Sand extraction is being carried out in the legally approved mines there. Since no legal mines have been approved in Katni district yet and the tender process is still pending, the video is not from Katni district,” the collector said. Clarifying the confusion surrounding Sutri village, which has been mentioned in connection with the alleged illegal mining, Collector Tiwari said that it was a border village, making it difficult to distinguish whether the location falls under Katni or Umaria district.

“Sutri village is a border village, which often leads to confusion over whether it falls under Umaria or Katni district. The auction process for the mines in our district is underway at the government level. Once the tender process is completed, work orders will be issued,” he said. The Collector said that the Mining Officer had been sent with the entire team and that revenue officials were also assisting in establishing the exact location.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)