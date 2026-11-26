The United Christian Forum (UCF) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to issue a public appeal to all state chief ministers to ensure peaceful and secure Christmas celebrations across India. In the letter to the Prime Minister, UCF flagged rising concerns among Christian citizens in several parts of the country ahead of the holiday, citing instances of intimidation, disruption of prayer gatherings, and vandalism targeting places of worship.

‘On behalf of the United Christian Forum (UCF) and the Christian community across India, we extend our warm greetings to you. As the country prepares to celebrate Christmas-a festival universally cherished for its message of peace, goodwill, and harmony-we write to bring to your urgent attention the growing sense of apprehension among Christian citizens in several parts of the country,” the UCF stated in the letter. UCF welcomed a recent initiative by the Keralam government to coordinate with other states on minority safety and stated, “Recent incidents of intimidation, disruption of peaceful prayer gatherings, and vandalism targeting places of worship have caused deep distress within the community. We note with appreciation the recent statement by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala, VD Satheesan, who expressed serious concern over these developments and announced his intention to personally reach out to his counterparts in states facing potential threats so that Christians may observe Christmas peacefully and without fear.”

Calling for coordinated action from the Centre in the spirit of cooperative federalism and national unity, the forum appealed to Modi to direct state administrations and law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert and protect religious freedoms. “In this spirit of cooperative federalism and national unity, we earnestly appeal to you, as the head of the nation, to issue a public statement of appeal to all State Chief Ministers. A clear message from your office urging state administrations and law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant, prevent any disruption of festive gatherings, and uphold the constitutional right to freedom of religion would go a long way in reassuring millions of peace-loving citizens,” the letter read.

The organisation expressed confidence that decisive intervention from the Prime Minister's Office would foster mutual respect and guarantee a safe holiday nationwide, stating, “Your leadership in fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and security will ensure that Christmas 2026 is celebrated across every state and union territory in true harmony and safety.” Last year on Christmas, reports of disruptions emerged from multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Odisha, where Christian communities reported vandalism, intimidation and harassment during Christmas celebrations. (ANI)