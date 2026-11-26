The United States' latest tariff hikes are set to inflame ‌trade ​tension with Beijing, making it the key target of Washington's bid to reorder global trade by punishing the factory of the world through pressure on other countries.

The new tariffs keep within the bounds of a trade truce with China, but the US left room for more, raising the stakes ahead of the year's fourth summit of their leaders, set for Miami next month, and the Jan. 10 expiry of their ‌trade pact. "If the trade war does start up again, (the latest) measures provide the US with some ammunition," said Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics.

"The focus on China in third-country reports is an echo of efforts earlier in the second Trump administration to use economic leverage to push other countries to strengthen trade defences and decouple from China." The Trump administration said it planned to raise China's tariffs by 20%, on top of levies of 25% dating from the president's first term, a limit the leaders agreed in their truce, a break in which could take second-term ‌tariffs to 40%.

China's foreign ministry responded to Trump's latest tariffs by rejecting accusations of unfair industrial practices, but stopped short of threatening retaliation. The new tariffs follow an eight-month investigation of unfair trade practices that examined excess industrial capacity across the world.

The US is exerting similar ‌pressure on other economies with which it has trade deals or those being negotiated, from the European Union to Japan and some Southeast Asian nations. China stands out, however, with the US criticising partners for doing too little to curb imports and investment from a global power rival on track to greatly exceed $1 trillion of trade surplus for a second year in a row.

The US Trade Representative's report on Vietnam mentions China more than 250 times, while its findings on the EU mention it more than 300 times, for example. WILL US-CHINA TIES BLOW UP AGAIN?

Trump's second attempt to reshape global trade follows the Supreme Court's declaration that his 'Liberation Day' tariffs of April 2025 were illegal. That burst ⁠raised tariffs on ​virtually all trading partners, but China was the only nation to fight back ⁠with full force.

Reciprocal tariffs briefly escalated to three digits and China used its dominant position in rare earths refining to show its power to halt global industries, from autos to defence, through export controls. Subsequent US-China summits stabilised ties somewhat.

China's warm welcome for Trump this month, when Xi broke from precedent to greet him with a hug ⁠at the airport in an event of the kind the US president enjoys, with dancers and rifle-toting soldiers, suggests another 2025-like climax is not imminent. This week, Beijing extended a suspension of its controls on rare earth exports to the US, while China Southern Airlines said its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 ​MAX 8 planes, suggesting the truce is holding.

And while the option to further raise tariffs promises more leverage for the United States, Washington will be wary of the levies' inflationary impact. The cost of living topped voters' grievances when they dealt a ⁠major defeat this month to Trump's Republican Party at midterm elections for Congress.

"China definitely does not want to fight another trade war with the US, and the US probably doesn't want to either," said Chen Bo of the National University of Singapore. "Both sides want to reach a deal," added Bo, a senior research fellow at the university's East Asian ⁠Institute.

MORE ​TENSION BETWEEN CHINA AND OTHER TRADE PARTNERS? As seen after "Liberation Day," when Washington raises tariffs on China - in the latest move by roughly 7.5 percentage points - its trade deficit with Beijing shrinks, while other economies' deficits with China expand.

That pressures governments to protect their own domestic industries and jobs against a Chinese economy that contributes less to global demand than it does to supply. Beijing's critics say China's weak household consumption and growing export dependence means its economy grows at the expense of other countries.

"China's inability to restructure its economy will be an even greater ⁠driver of trade tensions than the whiplash of inconsistent US trade policies," said Viktor Shvets, a global strategist at Macquarie Capital. While the EU bears the brunt of China's imbalances today, he said, the same fate is inevitable for everyone else.

"We thus expect both tariffs ⁠and non-tariff measures to multiply." Brussels, which convinced Beijing this year to accept quotas on ⁠some EU imports of Chinese cars, plans more trade measures.

That EU deal shows China cannot maintain an aggressive posture on trade on all fronts at all times and more such compromises are on the cards, said Bo Zhengyuan, a partner at research consultancy Plenum. "China hasn't always gotten its own way on trade," said Bo, who is based in the commercial hub of Shanghai, adding that concessions by Beijing ‌will "still need to be made" in order to meet ‌its partners in the middle.