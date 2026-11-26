Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had directed the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG), in April 2022, to hold virtual conferences/ webinars with District Collectors and other officers in which past award winners of PM’s Awards (PMA) for Excellence in Public Administration be invited to present their experiences with the objective of greater dissemination and replication. Since then, 41 webinars have been held so far. Each webinar is attended by about 1000 officials from Line Departments, State Governments, District Collectors, State Administrative Training Institutes and Central Training Institutes, according to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

The 42nd National Good Governance Webinar was held on November 26, in which the initiative of Koraput District, awarded the PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2024, was presented under the theme ‘Sustainability and Replication of the Initiatives Awarded under PMA’. The presentations included: the awarded initiative presented by Keerthi Vasan V., Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam; Additonally, the presentations also covered the sustainability aspects of the initiative, which was presented by Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, Collector & District Magistrate, Koraput. Moreover, the presentation also discussed the implementation of the key aspects and further scaling up of the initiative, which was presented by Samir Kumar Jena, Chief Development Officer-cum-Executive Officer, Ganjam, Odisha.

The Webinar was chaired by Puneet Yadav, Additional Secretary, DARPG and was attended by senior officers of the Department. It was attended from more than 325 locations across India by senior officials of Administrative Reforms Departments of States/UTs, District Collectors, State and District field officers, and Officers of Central and State Administrative Training Institutes. (ANI)