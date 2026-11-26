The Swiss economy will ​suffer a small but manageable hit ​from the looming increase ‌in tariffs ​on exports to the United States, an economist said on Thursday. Swiss GDP will be less ‌than 0.1% lower than previously expected next year if the new 15% tariff goes into effect in January, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich ‌said.

The US Trade Representative on Wednesday proposed levies on 14 trading ‌partners, including Switzerland, to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity. The previous US tariff rate applied to Swiss goods was 12.5%.

"The 15% was in line with expectations, and ⁠although ​the figure is worse ⁠than the 12.5%, it will be manageable," said KOF economist Hans Gersbach. "It's painful but tolerable. ⁠With tariff changes at this level, the effect on unemployment will be negligible."

A ​main consolation for Swiss firms dealing with the higher import duty was ⁠that competitors from the European Union also faced the same 15% level of US ⁠import ​duties. Another factor was that key industries like pharmaceuticals, which represent by far the biggest Swiss export sector to the United States, also remained ⁠largely unaffected by the tariffs, Gersbach said.

"A few companies will suffer, but for ⁠most Swiss ⁠companies they will be able to increase their prices to deal with the higher tariffs or accept slightly lower ‌profit margins," Gersbach ‌added.