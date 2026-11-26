US tobacco group Altria said on Thursday it was considering a possible all-cash offer for Imperial Brands and was in talks with another party over part of the British company's ‌business, as Japan Tobacco also was reported to be weighing a bid.

Shares in London-listed Imperial Brands ‌soared as much as 17.6% to 3,562 pence, giving it a market capitalisation of £26.77 billion ($35.07 billion). Bloomberg News earlier on Thursday reported that Japan Tobacco is evaluating a potential acquisition of Imperial Brands, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last week, Imperial Brands, which makes Winston ⁠cigarettes, announced plans ​to cut up to ⁠4,600 jobs, or nearly a fifth of its workforce as it tightens its grip on costs amid falling cigarette volumes and rising ⁠competition. Imperial's brands also include Davidoff, Gauloises, West and Kool menthol cigarettes, as well as Rizla rolling papers. Japan Tobacco's portfolio includes ​Camel and Benson & Hedges.

Altria's family of companies includes Philip Morris USA — the maker of Marlboro in ⁠the United States. Altria said it was also in discussions with a third party for a part of Imperial Brands' business, although ⁠no ​agreement had yet been reached.

The Japanese group has been speaking with advisers as it weighs a possible transaction, the report said, adding that JT has considered teaming up with a partner to buy Imperial and then ⁠split up the British company's assets in different parts of the world. Imperial Brands declined to comment and Japan ⁠Tobacco did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment.

A deal for Imperial Brands would rank among the largest recent acquisitions of a British company by an overseas buyer. ($1 = 0.7634 pounds)