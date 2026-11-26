Aazad Samaj Party (ASP)-Kanshi Ram chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Thursday defended his alliance with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, describing it as an “original alliance” and asserting that the Samajik Parivartan Morcha would ensure representation for different communities, including Muslims and people from the Backwards Classes, in positions of power. Aazad said attempts were being made to prevent the alliance from taking shape, but maintained that the coming together of the two leaders would make the political front stronger.

Speaking to ANI, Aazad said, "This is not a mismatched alliance; this is an original alliance. To stop this, all kinds of attempts are being made and conspiracies are being hatched. When we come together, we will be really strong. Others know this very well...I say this with full responsibility - Abdul dari nahi bichhayega. He will be the Deputy CM in Samajik Parivartan Morcha. Someone from the Backward Class will also be the Deputy CM." All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) National President Asaduddin Owaisi and ASP (Kanshiram) president Chandrashekhar Azad recently joined hands to form the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Samajik Parivartan Morcha was formally announced in Lucknow on November 12 by Owaisi and Azad. The two parties have declared their intention to contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together, with Azad projected as the alliance’s chief ministerial face. They have also indicated that the platform remains open to other political parties willing to join their effort.

The two parties have declared their intention to contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together, with Azad projected as the alliance’s chief ministerial face. They have also indicated that the platform remains open to other political parties willing to join their effort. Aazad also responded to a veiled attack by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, saying he respected him and understood the circumstances behind his remarks.

He questioned whether Khan wanted him to leave Uttar Pradesh and said that the alliance had placed him at the forefront of its electoral contest. Aazad said, "The alliance has put me in the front to contest elections, so I must answer. Should I leave the state? Does he (Azam Khan) want to oust me from the state and do politics here? I respect him. I can understand his compulsion - if he does not speak for his party and if his party does not question us...I have told him even today that the doors of Samajik Parivartan Morcha are open; come and let's contest the UP election together and defeat them (BJP). You could not defeat them in 2017 and 2022. Samajik Parivartan Morcha will defeat them."

Azad remarks come after Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan expressed strong confidence in party chief Akhilesh Yadav's political future during the release of the party's election manifesto in Lucknow, asserting that Yadav will repeatedly return as Chief Minister and rise to even greater heights. With Akhilesh Yadav present on the stage at the manifesto launch, Khan predicted a prominent political trajectory ahead for the SP president.

"Speaking about Akhilesh Yadav today, I can say that he will be Chief Minister again and again, and perhaps even much more. He won't be just here; he will go much further," Khan said. (ANI)