All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) National President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hailed the public turnout at the Samajik Parivartan Morcha's 'Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally' in Lucknow as proof of the coalition's momentum. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi underscored smooth ties between the two partners, expressing confidence in the longevity of his partnership with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad.

"Samajik Parivartan Morcha's rally today was very successful. Lakhs of people attended it. This crowd gave a message to everyone that this is a serious alliance and that the alliance will keep going ahead and further strengthen. This (his alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad) is 'dilon ka milaap'. I am confident that this will continue further. There is great coordination between our two parties," he assured. Chandrashekhar Azad is the front's chief ministerial candidate.

Separately, hitting back at Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's veiled attack on him, the AIMIM chief blamed the SP for the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral victories and mocked its track record across multiple state and national polls. "Samajwadi Party lost elections in 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024. They could not stop the BJP. What would you call this? Would you give them an Olympic gold medal? BJP is winning because of them, due to SP. From 2022 to 2025, SP contested Assembly elections in 13 states. They contested about 600 seats but won about 114; of these 114, a total of 111 were in UP. What team would you call them? ...They don't introspect," Owaisi remarked.

The remarks come after SP leader Azam Khan, earlier in the day, targeted Owaisi, saying, "...Those who are troubling you these days, you have made them big. He should get some medicine which cures him of the disease of unnecessarily expanding himself, and he should be restored to his original stature. There is no huge target before him. There is just a small target - how to not let governments form. He cannot be the kingmaker, but he can spoil others' play. This is a petty and shameful goal..." Owaisi and ASP (Kanshiram) president Chandrashekhar Azad recently joined hands to form the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Samajik Parivartan Morcha was formally announced in Lucknow on November 12 by Owaisi and Azad. The two parties have declared their intention to contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together, with Azad projected as the alliance’s chief ministerial face. They have also indicated that the platform remains open to other political parties willing to join their effort. (ANI)