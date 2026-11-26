Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will undertake a three-day visit to the tribal-dominated Chhota Udepur district from November 27 to 29. According to a press release, during the visit, he will tour various tribal areas of Kawant and Jetpur Pavi talukas, engage directly with local residents through public interactions and public hearings, hold organisational meetings and conduct an in-depth review of administrative and development-related activities.

On November 27, the Deputy Chief Minister will travel directly from Vadodara to Kawant, where he will pay floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution, and tribal revolutionary Birsa Munda. He will hold an organisational meeting at the Kawant Circuit House with assembly constituency in-charges, mandal in-charges, booth presidents, morcha presidents, general secretaries and other BJP office-bearers. In the evening, he will hold a traditional ‘Khatla Baithak’ (community interaction seated on cots) with members of the local tribal community to listen to their concerns. He will also participate in a Bhajan-Bhojan programme to foster cordial and close interaction with the community.

The next day, the Deputy Chief Minister will offer prayers at Hafeshwar Mahadev Temple. He will subsequently visit the jetty project at Hafeshwar, the reception counter of Gujarat Tourism Corporation and the Reva Eco-Tourism site to review tourism development opportunities. He will interact with tribal youth employed in government and private sectors through a ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme. Subsequently, he will chair a high-level review meeting at GMDC Kadipani to assess the administrative situation in the assembly constituency. He will have lunch with tribal students at Moti Shikhli Primary School.

At a public hearing organised on the grounds of the Kawant Circuit House, he will interact directly with representatives of the traders’ association, tribal youth and villagers and listen to their grievances and representations. On the final day of his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister will tour Panwad, Panibar and Jetpur Pavi taluka. At Ram Tekri in Panibar, he will participate in a ‘Man Ki Baat’ programme with progressive women from the region. He will attend a youth interaction programme at Eklavya College in Kalarani and subsequently have lunch with journalists.

Before concluding his visit, he will offer prayers at Muladhar Kabir Temple and meet saints, spiritual leaders and religious representatives to seek their blessings. (ANI)