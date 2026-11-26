The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted a demonstration of food adulteration testing using portable kits at Bharat Mandapam, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), to educate children about identifying adulterated food items and raising awareness about food safety. The demonstration featured the FSSAI's 'Food Safety on Wheels' initiative and 'Food Safety Magic Box', which are used to conduct basic food testing and awareness activities. The portable kits help carry out tests in areas where laboratory facilities are not readily available and familiarise children with methods to identify food adulteration.

Explaining the objectives of the 'Food Safety on Wheels' initiative, FSSAI Quality Assurance Division Technical Officer Mrityunjay Anand said, "The 'Food Safety on Wheels' initiative was launched by the FSSAI about 5–6 years ago. Its primary objective is to conduct awareness campaigns and outreach programs, reaching even remote villages where proper laboratory testing facilities are unavailable. It allows the general public to get their food items tested quickly. Another key purpose is field surveillance; it helps us identify hotspots." The demonstration also introduced children to the 'Food Safety Magic Box', a portable testing kit that can be used to conduct basic sensory and chemical tests on different food samples.

Highlighting the kit's testing capabilities and its use in awareness programmes at schools, FSSAI Technical Officer and Scientist S Ajay Vino said, "This is the 'Food Safety Magic Box.' It allows for the testing of 107 different food samples across seven categories... It can be used anywhere to conduct basic sensory and chemical tests. We take it to schools for the purpose of raising basic awareness, and we teach children how to check for food adulteration." Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure that packaged food products containing high levels of sugar, saturated fat and salt carry separate and prominent front-of-pack nutritional warning labels, with pictorial representations of each nutrient alongside the words ‘HIGH SUGAR’, ‘HIGH FAT’ and ‘HIGH SALT’.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran directed the food regulator to provide separate hexagonal warning symbols for each nutrient of concern instead of a single combined warning label. Each hexagon must contain a standardised pictogram representing the respective nutrient along with the corresponding warning, the court said. (ANI)