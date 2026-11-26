A British man who stabbed 10 people on a ​train last year was found guilty of ​14 counts of attempted murder on Thursday ‌relating to ​the mass stabbing and four earlier random attacks. Anthony Williams, 33, had admitted carrying out the stabbings on a London-bound train last November and the earlier incidents, ‌but denied he had intent to kill.

He stood trial at Cambridge Crown Court and was convicted of 14 counts of attempted murder, relating to passengers on the train and earlier attacks in Peterborough and London. Williams had pleaded ‌guilty before trial to 12 counts of wounding with intent and two of attempting to wound with ‌intent.

Psychiatrists instructed by both the prosecution and Williams' lawyers told jurors that Williams was suffering from acute psychosis due to schizophrenia. Williams is likely to be sentenced in early 2027.

"Anthony Williams committed a terrifying series of attacks, culminating in a brutal series of stabbings in ⁠a very ​public, enclosed space," Ben Samples ⁠from the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement. He added: "The fact that nobody was killed in his rampage is down to the ⁠courage, quick thinking and good fortune of the people he attacked."

News of a mass stabbing on a Saturday evening train ​last November prompted immediate concern, though police quickly said it was not being treated as a terrorist attack. Williams ⁠had boarded a train from his hometown of Peterborough, a city about 100 miles (160 km) north of London, just before 7:30 p.m. ⁠on ​November 1, 2025, and shortly after began attacking passengers.

CCTV footage showed people running down the aisle and jumping over seats to escape as Williams lashed out, with passengers and train staff passing around a frying pan ⁠to try to subdue him. The train was stopped at Huntingdon, around 80 miles north of London, where armed police ⁠boarded and managed to ⁠arrest Williams.

Williams also stabbed two other people in the 24 hours before the chaos on the train, attacking a 14-year-old and causing minor injuries and trying to stab ‌two strangers in Peterborough, ‌before knifing a 17-year-old in east London.