Trump demands probe of GDP data released before midterms
US President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded an immediate probe into what he alleged was a deliberate decision to release "fake" growth numbers before this month's midterm elections.
The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday revised third-quarter annualized growth up to 4.3% from the advance estimate of 3.4% it announced on October 29. Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the November 3 election. "It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE," Trump said in a Truth Social post, without providing evidence.
"Why wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error," he said. The BEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said that GDP estimates can differ from the final numbers because advance estimates for quarterly growth lack complete source data on inventories, trade, and consumer spending on services.
A May article co-authored by BEA Director Vipin Arora found that for GDP, the estimates released 90 days after initial estimates typically differed by 0.52 percentage points throughout this century. "That is, over these 25 years, more complete source data expanded or contracted BEA's estimates of real GDP growth on average by about half a percentage point per quarter," wrote Arora and co-author Rebecca Pocase.
Last year, Trump fired a top Labor Department official, accusing her without evidence of manipulating the figures, a move that added to already growing concerns about the quality of economic data published by the federal government.