​US President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded ​an immediate probe into what ‌he ​alleged was a deliberate decision to release "fake" growth numbers before this month's midterm elections.

The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis ‌on Wednesday revised third-quarter annualized growth up to 4.3% from the advance estimate of 3.4% it announced on October 29. Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the November 3 election. "It was just ‌revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE," ‌Trump said in a Truth Social post, without providing evidence.

"Why wasn't the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is ⁠a massive, ​and purposeful, error," he ⁠said. The BEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said that GDP estimates ⁠can differ from the final numbers because advance estimates for quarterly growth lack complete source data on ​inventories, trade, and consumer spending on services.

A May article co-authored by BEA Director Vipin ⁠Arora found that for GDP, the estimates released 90 days after initial estimates typically differed by 0.52 percentage points throughout ⁠this ​century. "That is, over these 25 years, more complete source data expanded or contracted BEA's estimates of real GDP growth on average by about half a percentage point per ⁠quarter," wrote Arora and co-author Rebecca Pocase.

Last year, Trump fired a top Labor Department official, accusing her ⁠without evidence of ⁠manipulating the figures, a move that added to already growing concerns about the quality of economic data published by the federal government.